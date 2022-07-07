Vanya Insull's grilled miso salmon on rice noodles

The face behind the popular VJ Cooks pages on Instagram and Facebook, Vanya Insull has now collated some of her fabulous affordable, no-fuss fare into a cookbook, Everyday Favourites, one that will be dog-eared with heavy use in no time. Like this grilled salmon dish.

"I love eating salmon, and my favourite way to prepare it is under the grill. It saves the house from getting smoky, which is often the case when cooking it in a frying pan," says Vanya. "In this super-easy recipe you just coat the salmon in the miso dressing, grill it until cooked through, and serve it on rice noodles and pak choy, which are also cooked in the yummy miso sauce. A light, Asian-style meal thats perfect for any night of the week."

Ingredients

100g dried flat rice noodles 3 Tbsp low-salt soy sauce 1½ Tbsp brown sugar 1 Tbsp miso paste 2 tsp crushed ginger 1 tsp sesame oil ½ tsp crushed chilli 600g fresh salmon, boneless 3 bunches pak choy 1 tsp olive oil 1 handful fresh coriander 4 lime or lemon wedges

Directions

Preheat the oven to 210°C fan grill. Place the rice noodles in a bowl, cover with boiling water and allow to stand for 5 minutes until softened. Drain and set aside. Whisk the soy sauce, sugar, miso paste, ginger, sesame oil and chilli in a small jug. Slice the salmon into 4 pieces. Place in an ovenproof dish and drizzle with half of the soy marinade, brushing to cover any gaps. Cook under the grill for 10–15 minutes until golden brown and cooked to your liking. Wash and slice the pak choy. Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over a high heat, add the pak choy and stir-fry for a few minutes until starting to wilt. Add the cooked noodles and the remaining soy marinade to the pan and cook, stirring, until the noodles are coated in the marinade and heated through. Divide the noodles and pak choy between 4 bowls, then place a piece of salmon on each. Serve immediately, garnished with coriander and a wedge of lime.

Edited extract from Everyday Favourites: Delicious, easy meal solutions for busy families by Vanya Insull, published by Allen & Unwin NZ, RRP $39.99. Photography by Melanie Jenkins, Flash Studios