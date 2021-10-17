Voyager 2021 media awards
Two Raw Sisters: Zucchini and pea chickpea fritters

Makes: 12
Two Raw Sisters
By:

Authors, cooks, and advocates of a plant-based lifestyle.

Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 30 minutes

Everyone loves fritters, but it is hard to come across a good egg-free fritter. Chickpea flour is our egg substitute in this batter. It sets just as an egg would and it is a super nutritious, whole unprocessed ingredient. You can find this at your supermarket or at your local bulk bin store. For a yummy addition, add feta to the batter before cooking.

Ingredients

2zucchinis, grated
1 cuppeas, blanched in boiling water, then drained
½red onion, diced
Handfulfresh herbs, roughly chopped (such as mint, dill, basil, coriander, chives)
1lemon, zest and juice
1½ cupschickpea flour
2 tspsea salt
1 tspbaking powder
1 tspcurry powder
A few grindsblack pepper
1½ cupswater
Glugoil, for cooking

Directions

  1. In a medium bowl mix together all ingredients, until a batter is formed and everything is well combined.
  2. Heat a non-stick fry pan over a medium- high heat. Add some oil and then start cooking your fritters.
  3. Each fritter is ¼ cup worth of batter. Make sure you don't cook too many fritters at once or else they will become difficult to flip. We recommend cooking 3 at a time.
  4. Cook for approximately 3 minutes on each side.
  5. Once cooked remove from the pan and continue cooking the fritters until all of the batter is used up.
  6. Serve either warm or cold. Any leftovers will last in an airtight container in your fridge for up to 4 days or alternatively you can freeze them for up to 2 months.

