Two Raw Sisters: Zucchini and pea chickpea fritters

Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 30 minutes
Everyone loves fritters, but it is hard to come across a good egg-free fritter. Chickpea flour is our egg substitute in this batter. It sets just as an egg would and it is a super nutritious, whole unprocessed ingredient. You can find this at your supermarket or at your local bulk bin store. For a yummy addition, add feta to the batter before cooking.
Ingredients
|2
|zucchinis, grated
|1 cup
|peas, blanched in boiling water, then drained
|½
|red onion, diced
|Handful
|fresh herbs, roughly chopped (such as mint, dill, basil, coriander, chives)
|1
|lemon, zest and juice
|1½ cups
|chickpea flour
|2 tsp
|sea salt
|1 tsp
|baking powder
|1 tsp
|curry powder
|A few grinds
|black pepper
|1½ cups
|water
|Glug
|oil, for cooking
Directions
- In a medium bowl mix together all ingredients, until a batter is formed and everything is well combined.
- Heat a non-stick fry pan over a medium- high heat. Add some oil and then start cooking your fritters.
- Each fritter is ¼ cup worth of batter. Make sure you don't cook too many fritters at once or else they will become difficult to flip. We recommend cooking 3 at a time.
- Cook for approximately 3 minutes on each side.
- Once cooked remove from the pan and continue cooking the fritters until all of the batter is used up.
- Serve either warm or cold. Any leftovers will last in an airtight container in your fridge for up to 4 days or alternatively you can freeze them for up to 2 months.