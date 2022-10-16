Two Raw Sisters: Pomegranate tomatoes, herbs and pappardelle

Photo / Kate Battersby and Margo Flanagan

Whether you are entertaining for a crowd or cooking for one, The Two Raw Sisters' new cookbook Simple Fancy puts fruits and vegetables first, with 90 recipes using familiar, everyday whole-food ingredients packed with sweet and savoury flavours. Of this pasta dish, they say: "We can't go past thick ribbons of pappardelle. There is something about them that is so inviting and comforting. The 10-minute tomato sauce in this pasta is incredibly easy to make and is brought to life by a dash of pomegranate molasses."

Ingredients

250g pappardelle 2 Tbsp oil 1 brown onion, thinly sliced into rounds 6 cloves garlic, crushed with the back of a knife and skin removed 250g cherry tomatoes 1 tsp sea salt Pinch chilli flakes 2 tsp pomegranate molasses

Herb oil

Couple big handfuls herbs, roughly chopped ¹⁄₃ cup extra virgin olive oil 1 lemon, zest and juice 1 clove garlic, crushed 120g rocket, to serve

Directions

Cook the pappardelle according to the packet instructions. Heat the oil in a pan over a high heat. Add the onion, garlic, cherry tomatoes and sea salt and sauté over a high heat for about 5 minutes, or until the tomatoes start to split. Add the chilli flakes and pomegranate molasses and cook for another couple of minutes. For the herb oil: Place all ingredients in a blender and blitz to form a vibrant green oil. Place the pasta in a bowl, spoon over most of the jerb oil and gently toss together. Add the tomato mixture and the rocket and gently toss everything again. Transfer the pasta to one large serving bowl or individual bowls and drizzle with the remaining herb oil.

Edited extract from Simple Fancy: Inviting recipes for all eaters and occasions by the Two Raw Sisters. Photography © Kate Battersby and Margo Flanagan. RRP$45. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ