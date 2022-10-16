Two Raw Sisters: Pomegranate tomatoes, herbs and pappardelle

Whether you are entertaining for a crowd or cooking for one, The Two Raw Sisters' new cookbook Simple Fancy puts fruits and vegetables first, with 90 recipes using familiar, everyday whole-food ingredients packed with sweet and savoury flavours. Of this pasta dish, they say: "We can't go past thick ribbons of pappardelle. There is something about them that is so inviting and comforting. The 10-minute tomato sauce in this pasta is incredibly easy to make and is brought to life by a dash of pomegranate molasses."
Ingredients
|250g
|pappardelle
|2 Tbsp
|oil
|1
|brown onion, thinly sliced into rounds
|6 cloves
|garlic, crushed with the back of a knife and skin removed
|250g
|cherry tomatoes
|1 tsp
|sea salt
|Pinch
|chilli flakes
|2 tsp
|pomegranate molasses
Herb oil
|Couple big handfuls
|herbs, roughly chopped
|¹⁄₃ cup
|extra virgin olive oil
|1
|lemon, zest and juice
|1 clove
|garlic, crushed
|120g
|rocket, to serve
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Cook the pappardelle according to the packet instructions. Heat the oil in a pan over a high heat. Add the onion, garlic, cherry tomatoes and sea salt and sauté over a high heat for about 5 minutes, or until the tomatoes start to split. Add the chilli flakes and pomegranate molasses and cook for another couple of minutes.
- For the herb oil: Place all ingredients in a blender and blitz to form a vibrant green oil.
- Place the pasta in a bowl, spoon over most of the jerb oil and gently toss together. Add the tomato mixture and the rocket and gently toss everything again.
- Transfer the pasta to one large serving bowl or individual bowls and drizzle with the remaining herb oil.
Edited extract from Simple Fancy: Inviting recipes for all eaters and occasions by the Two Raw Sisters. Photography © Kate Battersby and Margo Flanagan. RRP$45. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ