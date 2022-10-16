Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Two Raw Sisters: Pomegranate tomatoes, herbs and pappardelle

for 3 people

Photo / Kate Battersby and Margo Flanagan

Two Raw Sisters
By
Two Raw Sisters

Authors, cooks, and advocates of a plant-based lifestyle.

Whether you are entertaining for a crowd or cooking for one, The Two Raw Sisters' new cookbook Simple Fancy puts fruits and vegetables first, with 90 recipes using familiar, everyday whole-food ingredients packed with sweet and savoury flavours. Of this pasta dish, they say: "We can't go past thick ribbons of pappardelle. There is something about them that is so inviting and comforting. The 10-minute tomato sauce in this pasta is incredibly easy to make and is brought to life by a dash of pomegranate molasses."

Ingredients

250gpappardelle
2 Tbspoil
1brown onion, thinly sliced into rounds
6 clovesgarlic, crushed with the back of a knife and skin removed
250gcherry tomatoes
1 tspsea salt
Pinchchilli flakes
2 tsppomegranate molasses

Herb oil

Couple big handfulsherbs, roughly chopped
¹⁄₃ cupextra virgin olive oil
1lemon, zest and juice
1 clovegarlic, crushed
120grocket, to serve

Directions

  1. Cook the pappardelle according to the packet instructions. Heat the oil in a pan over a high heat. Add the onion, garlic, cherry tomatoes and sea salt and sauté over a high heat for about 5 minutes, or until the tomatoes start to split. Add the chilli flakes and pomegranate molasses and cook for another couple of minutes.
  2. For the herb oil: Place all ingredients in a blender and blitz to form a vibrant green oil.
  3. Place the pasta in a bowl, spoon over most of the jerb oil and gently toss together. Add the tomato mixture and the rocket and gently toss everything again.
  4. Transfer the pasta to one large serving bowl or individual bowls and drizzle with the remaining herb oil.

Edited extract from Simple Fancy: Inviting recipes for all eaters and occasions by the Two Raw Sisters. Photography © Kate Battersby and Margo Flanagan. RRP$45. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by