Two Raw Sisters: Grains, cucumber, herbs and pomegranate ginger oil

Photo / Kate Battersby, Margo Flanagan

Whether you are entertaining for a crowd or cooking for one, The Two Raw Sisters' new cookbook Simple Fancy puts fruits and vegetables first, with 90 recipes using familiar, everyday whole-food ingredients packed with sweet and savoury flavours. Of this delicious substantial salad, they say: "Never underestimate the power of texture".

Ingredients

½ cup black rice 1¼ cups water 1 x 400g can lentils, drained and rinsed 1 cup toasted pumpkin seeds Large handful herbs, roughly chopped ½ cucumber, thinly sliced 1 fennel bulb, trimmed and thinly sliced 1 avocado, flesh chopped into chunks 1 tsp sea salt

Pomegranate ginger oil

1 lemon, zest and juice 3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil 1 Tbsp pomegranate molasses 1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger Pinch chilli flakes Pinch sea salt

Directions

Place the black rice and water in a pot and bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 20–25 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir through the lentils. Set aside. For the pomegranate ginger oil: Place all the ingredients in a small bowl and stir to combine. To assemble the salad, place the black rice mix, pumpkin seeds, herbs, cucumber, fennel and avocado chunks in a bowl and sprinkle over the sea salt. Pour over the pomegranate ginger oil and gently toss everything together.

Edited extract from Simple Fancy: Inviting recipes for all eaters and occasions by the Two Raw Sisters. Photography © Kate Battersby and Margo Flanagan. RRP$45. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ