Two Raw Sisters: Grains, cucumber, herbs and pomegranate ginger oil

Whether you are entertaining for a crowd or cooking for one, The Two Raw Sisters' new cookbook Simple Fancy puts fruits and vegetables first, with 90 recipes using familiar, everyday whole-food ingredients packed with sweet and savoury flavours. Of this delicious substantial salad, they say: "Never underestimate the power of texture".
Ingredients
|½ cup
|black rice
|1¼ cups
|water
|1 x 400g can
|lentils, drained and rinsed
|1 cup
|toasted pumpkin seeds
|Large handful
|herbs, roughly chopped
|½
|cucumber, thinly sliced
|1
|fennel bulb, trimmed and thinly sliced
|1
|avocado, flesh chopped into chunks
|1 tsp
|sea salt
Pomegranate ginger oil
|1
|lemon, zest and juice
|3 Tbsp
|extra virgin olive oil
|1 Tbsp
|pomegranate molasses
|1 Tbsp
|grated fresh ginger
|Pinch
|chilli flakes
|Pinch
|sea salt
Directions
- Place the black rice and water in a pot and bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 20–25 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir through the lentils. Set aside.
- For the pomegranate ginger oil: Place all the ingredients in a small bowl and stir to combine.
- To assemble the salad, place the black rice mix, pumpkin seeds, herbs, cucumber, fennel and avocado chunks in a bowl and sprinkle over the sea salt. Pour over the pomegranate ginger oil and gently toss everything together.
Edited extract from Simple Fancy: Inviting recipes for all eaters and occasions by the Two Raw Sisters. Photography © Kate Battersby and Margo Flanagan. RRP$45. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ
- Serves: 6