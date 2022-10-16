Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Two Raw Sisters: Grains, cucumber, herbs and pomegranate ginger oil

Photo / Kate Battersby, Margo Flanagan

Two Raw Sisters
By
Two Raw Sisters

Authors, cooks, and advocates of a plant-based lifestyle.

Whether you are entertaining for a crowd or cooking for one, The Two Raw Sisters' new cookbook Simple Fancy puts fruits and vegetables first, with 90 recipes using familiar, everyday whole-food ingredients packed with sweet and savoury flavours. Of this delicious substantial salad, they say: "Never underestimate the power of texture".

Ingredients

½ cupblack rice
1¼ cupswater
1 x 400g canlentils, drained and rinsed
1 cuptoasted pumpkin seeds
Large handfulherbs, roughly chopped
½cucumber, thinly sliced
1fennel bulb, trimmed and thinly sliced
1avocado, flesh chopped into chunks
1 tspsea salt

Pomegranate ginger oil

1lemon, zest and juice
3 Tbspextra virgin olive oil
1 Tbsppomegranate molasses
1 Tbspgrated fresh ginger
Pinchchilli flakes
Pinchsea salt

Directions

  1. Place the black rice and water in a pot and bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 20–25 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir through the lentils. Set aside.
  2. For the pomegranate ginger oil: Place all the ingredients in a small bowl and stir to combine.
  3. To assemble the salad, place the black rice mix, pumpkin seeds, herbs, cucumber, fennel and avocado chunks in a bowl and sprinkle over the sea salt. Pour over the pomegranate ginger oil and gently toss everything together.

Edited extract from Simple Fancy: Inviting recipes for all eaters and occasions by the Two Raw Sisters. Photography © Kate Battersby and Margo Flanagan. RRP$45. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ

  1. Serves: 6

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by