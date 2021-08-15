Be Well 16 August 2021 Two Raw Sisters: Chocolate Avocado Bars

This recipe is a favourite from our new Two Raw Sisters App, which exceeded expectations with 500 subscribers in the first 10 days! Way above our goal of 400 in two months. These bars are the perfect treat to satisfy your sweet cravings and a great way to use up your less-than-perfect avocados. It's so creamy with the perfect balance of flavours. We love having these made and stored in the freezer ready for a 3pm pick-me-up or an after-dinner treat. To make this nut-free, substitute the peanut butter for tahini.

Ingredients

¼ cup cacao powder ½ cup coconut oil, melted ¼ cup peanut butter ½ avocado 1 Tbsp maple syrup Pinch salt

Directions

Add everything to the blender and blend until smooth. Line a loaf tin with baking paper and pour the chocolate into the lined tin. Place in the freezer to set for 20-30mins. Once set, cut into bars and store in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 4 months.

Find this recipe and many more on the new Two Raw Sisters App. Head to tworawsisters.com/app/features to discover more. Don't forget to follow them on Instagram @tworawsisters too.