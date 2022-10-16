Two Raw Sisters: Boysenberry oats

Photo / Kate Battersby, Margo Flanagan.

Whether you are entertaining for a crowd or cooking for one, The Two Raw Sisters' new cookbook Simple Fancy puts fruits and vegetables first, with 90 recipes using familiar, everyday whole-food ingredients packed with sweet and savoury flavours. For this breakfast recipe, blending everything into a boysenberry milk means the berry flavour is much more bold, creating a delicious fruity breakfast or brunch. When hosting friends and family we love setting up a DIY topping station with yoghurt, nut butter, berries and banana.

Ingredients

Boysenberry milk

2 cups boysenberries, fresh or frozen 2 cups plant-based or dairy milk ½ cup plain plant-based or dairy yoghurt 2–3 Tbsp honey 2 tsp vanilla bean paste or extract 1 cup rolled oats 10 Tbsp chia seeds Pinch sea salt

Directions

For the boysenberry milk: Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour the boysenberry milk into a large bowl and add the oats, chia seeds and sea salt. Mix until everything is well combined and you notice it starting to thicken. Cover the bowl and place the oats in the fridge overnight to thicken. To serve, divide the oats among bowls and add your favourite toppings. We topped our oats with coconut yoghurt, toasted coconut flakes and boysenberries. Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Edited extract from Simple Fancy: Inviting recipes for all eaters and occasions by the Two Raw Sisters. Photography © Kate Battersby and Margo Flanagan. RRP$45. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ