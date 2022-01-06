The 'whatever you have' summer seafood barbecue

A seafood boil up. Photo / Tamara West

Adjust the amounts of this seafood barbecue to feed your tribe and the seafood according to what you have available (thick kingfish or kahawai fillets can replace crayfish, and add scallops or pāua if you're lucky enough to have them).

'Whatever you have' seafood barbecue

Herb butter

1 bunch coriander

1 lemon, or lime, zest and juice

3 garlic cloves, crushed with 1 tsp sea salt

1 chilli, red or green

150 g butter

1 splash olive oil

The boil up

2 bottles lager, 330ml each

660ml water

1 handful thyme, a generous amount

1 handful fresh oregano, a generous amount

1 garlic head, cut in half

1 Tbsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp chilli flakes

2 lemons, quartered

2 Tbsp herb butter, add another tablespoon if needed

1 handful baby potatoes

2 corn cobs, cut into quarters

2 chorizo sausages, cut into thick slices

The seafood

1 splash cooking liquor, from the boil-up, enough to cover the baking pan

1 handful mussels, in the shell, uncooked

1 handful clams, in the shell, uncooked

2 crayfish, raw, halved

500 g prawns, raw, shells on

1 serving herb butter

1 handful chopped parsley, to serve

1 lemon

1 loaf crusty bread

Herb butter

Blitz coriander, the zest and juice of a lime (or lemon), crushed garlic, chilli, some freshly ground black pepper, butter and a good glug of olive oil in a food processor until smooth. Remove to a container and chill.

The boil up

1. In a large saucepan place the contents of both bottles of lager and the water, the handfuls of thyme and oregano, the garlic, the cayenne, chilli flakes, lemon quarters, 2-3 tablespoons of the herb butter and the baby potatoes. Bring to the boil then simmer until the potatoes are almost cooked.

2. Add fresh corn cobs cut into quarters, and the sliced chorizo. Simmer until the potatoes are knife tender, then turn off heat and cover while you cook the seafood.

The seafood

1. Cover the bottom of a large pan (a foil one is good for the barbecue) with approximately 1cm of the boil-up cooking liquor. Fill pan with fresh mussels and clams and cover with foil. Place pan over a hot barbecue grill and steam until shellfish open, tossing them occasionally so they cook evenly. Remove from heat and keep covered while you cook the crayfish and prawns (or get them going at the same time).

2. Cut crayfish in half and slather the flesh with lots of the herb butter. Toss the shell-on prawns with herb butter also. Oil and heat the barbecue hotplate until smoking, then add the crayfish, flesh side down, and scatter the prawns out evenly. When the crays are nicely coloured, turn them over and cook through. Toss the prawns so they cook evenly.

3. Strain the potatoes and place in a serving dish (or use the foil dish you cooked the crayfish in). Add the prawns and shellfish and pour over the shellfish cooking liquor. Top with the crays and garnish with dollops of herb butter, parsley and lemon juice to taste. Dig in and mop up with crusty bread.

A seafood boil up. Photo / Tamara West

Barbecue cauliflower and pomegranate salad

So simple, it doesn't need an ingredients list, this barbecued cauliflower salad can be thrown together in a jiffy.

1. Make a dressing by finely chopping a small handful of dates and soaking them with enough Gingerella (or apple juice) to soften. Then fold into fresh yoghurt and chill.

2. Cut the florets from a head of cauliflower into bite-sized pieces, along with a small bunch spring garlic scapes (or baby leeks). Toss in a bowl with a little fresh thyme, truffle or olive oil, and barbecue or bake until coloured and just tender. Remove to a bowl.

3. Add a handful of torn tarragon leaves, the seeds from a pomegranate, a splash of balsamic vinegar, salt and freshly ground black pepper and toss well. Drizzle with dressing to serve.

- Recipes by Warren Elwin

Cauliflower and pomegranate salad. Photo / Images: Warren Buckland

Win one of 10 Holey Moley + Archie Brothers vouchers, valued at $200 each

Today only, win one of 10 $200 vouchers to spend at either the Archie Brothers arcade or Holey Moley's mini golf bar. Both venues are great for families as well as adult-only gatherings, and these 10 awesome prizes are valid until the end of 2023, so if you're not Auckland-based, you have time to plan a visit.

Enter today to win at eatwell.co.nz/win