Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

The ultimate chocolate and extra virgin olive oil mousse

for 6-8 people
The ultimate chocolate and extra virgin olive oil mousse

Photo / Miggs Ishbel McTaylor

By Helen Melser

Helen Melser's The Olive Tree in My Kitchen cookbook is a homage to the humble yet versatile olive tree.

"I first tasted this unusual combination at a New Zealand Olive Association annual conference many years ago," says Helen, of this mousse recipe.

"Ray McVinnie, the well-known chef and food writer, had recently been to Gabriela Llama's cooking school in Madrid and so he made small tasting pots for the conference delegates to try. This is my adaptation of his adaptation of her recipe. And, yes, you could certainly use white chocolate."

Ingredients

140ggood-quality 60–70% dark chocolate
½ cupmedium-tasting extra virgin olive oil
4medium fresh eggs, separated, at room temperature
½ cupraw caster sugar
Pinchsea salt

Directions

  1. Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over simmering water. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool a little, then slowly stir in the oil and allow to cool completely.
  2. Beat the egg yolks with half the sugar until pale and fluffy. Stir the chocolate mixture into the egg yolk mixture.
  3. In a separate bowl whip the egg whites and salt until stiff, then continue whipping, adding the rest of the sugar gradually until it is all dissolved.
  4. Using a large metal spoon, gently fold a large spoonful of the egg white mixture — this makes it easier to fold in the rest — into the chocolate mixture, keeping it light and airy. Fold in the remaining egg white mixture. Pour into a large bowl or into individual cups or dishes and chill for at least 4 hours or overnight.
  5. It will keep in the fridge for at least 3 days. Small servings are recommended as it is very rich.

Edited extract from The Olive Tree in My Kitchen by Helen Melser. Photography by Miggs Ishbel McTaylor. Published by Bateman Books. RRP $34.99

Collections you may like

Avocado recipes
Eatwell

Avocado recipes

Quick Read

Discover our myriad ways to bake, whip, freeze and even fry one in our avocado collection

Chilled summer soups
Eatwell

Chilled summer soups

Quick Read

There's more to summer soups than gazpacho (but we have you covered for that too)

Recipes supplied by