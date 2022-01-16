The ultimate chocolate and extra virgin olive oil mousse

Photo / Miggs Ishbel McTaylor

Helen Melser's The Olive Tree in My Kitchen cookbook is a homage to the humble yet versatile olive tree.

"I first tasted this unusual combination at a New Zealand Olive Association annual conference many years ago," says Helen, of this mousse recipe.

"Ray McVinnie, the well-known chef and food writer, had recently been to Gabriela Llama's cooking school in Madrid and so he made small tasting pots for the conference delegates to try. This is my adaptation of his adaptation of her recipe. And, yes, you could certainly use white chocolate."

Ingredients

140g good-quality 60–70% dark chocolate ½ cup medium-tasting extra virgin olive oil 4 medium fresh eggs, separated, at room temperature ½ cup raw caster sugar Pinch sea salt

Directions

Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over simmering water. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool a little, then slowly stir in the oil and allow to cool completely. Beat the egg yolks with half the sugar until pale and fluffy. Stir the chocolate mixture into the egg yolk mixture. In a separate bowl whip the egg whites and salt until stiff, then continue whipping, adding the rest of the sugar gradually until it is all dissolved. Using a large metal spoon, gently fold a large spoonful of the egg white mixture — this makes it easier to fold in the rest — into the chocolate mixture, keeping it light and airy. Fold in the remaining egg white mixture. Pour into a large bowl or into individual cups or dishes and chill for at least 4 hours or overnight. It will keep in the fridge for at least 3 days. Small servings are recommended as it is very rich.

Edited extract from The Olive Tree in My Kitchen by Helen Melser. Photography by Miggs Ishbel McTaylor. Published by Bateman Books. RRP $34.99