Thai red curry pork meatballs with bok choy

Ingredients
|500-600g
|pork mince
|1 Tbsp
|fish sauce
|1 Tbsp
|tamari
|2
|garlic cloves, crushed
|1 Tbsp
|ginger, grated
|1½ cups
|jasmine rice
|1-2 Tbsp
|Thai red curry paste, depending on the brand you use
|400ml
|coconut cream
|250g
|bok choy, ends removed and leaves separated
|To cook
|coconut oil
Garnish
|1 cup
|coriander, roughly chopped
|⅓ cup
|cashews, roasted and roughly chopped
|1
|red chilli, finely sliced
|1
|lime
Directions
- 1. Add the pork mince, fish sauce, tamari, garlic and ginger into a mixing bowl and mix well until combined. Roll them into small golf ball-sized meatballs.
- 2. Heat about 1 tablespoon of coconut oil in a saute pan over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs and cook for a couple of minutes on each side until nicely browned. Remove and set aside.
- 3. Cook the rice as per packet instructions.
- 4. Add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil to the pan, add the curry paste and cook for a couple of minutes until fragrant. Add the coconut cream and cook over medium heat for a few minutes so the coconut cream can reduce slightly.
- 5. Add the meatballs into the pan with the coconut cream and simmer in the sauce with the lid on for 3-4 minutes. Add the bok choy, then pop the lid back on and cook for 2-3 minutes.
- 6. Divide the rice between four bowls, top with the meatballs, bok choy and pour over the fragrant curry sauce. Garnish with the coriander, cashews, chilli and a squeeze of lime juice.
Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment, a weekly menu planning service. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.
- Serves: 4