Thai red curry pork meatballs with bok choy

1. Add the pork mince, fish sauce, tamari, garlic and ginger into a mixing bowl and mix well until combined. Roll them into small golf ball-sized meatballs.

2. Heat about 1 tablespoon of coconut oil in a saute pan over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs and cook for a couple of minutes on each side until nicely browned. Remove and set aside.

3. Cook the rice as per packet instructions.

4. Add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil to the pan, add the curry paste and cook for a couple of minutes until fragrant. Add the coconut cream and cook over medium heat for a few minutes so the coconut cream can reduce slightly.

5. Add the meatballs into the pan with the coconut cream and simmer in the sauce with the lid on for 3-4 minutes. Add the bok choy, then pop the lid back on and cook for 2-3 minutes.