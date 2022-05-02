Voyager 2021 media awards
Thai red curry pork meatballs with bok choy

By Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar

Ingredients

500-600gpork mince
1 Tbspfish sauce
1 Tbsptamari
2garlic cloves, crushed
1 Tbspginger, grated
1½ cupsjasmine rice
1-2 TbspThai red curry paste, depending on the brand you use
400mlcoconut cream
250gbok choy, ends removed and leaves separated
To cookcoconut oil

Garnish

1 cupcoriander, roughly chopped
⅓ cupcashews, roasted and roughly chopped
1red chilli, finely sliced
1lime

Directions

  1. 1. Add the pork mince, fish sauce, tamari, garlic and ginger into a mixing bowl and mix well until combined. Roll them into small golf ball-sized meatballs.
  2. 2. Heat about 1 tablespoon of coconut oil in a saute pan over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs and cook for a couple of minutes on each side until nicely browned. Remove and set aside.
  3. 3. Cook the rice as per packet instructions.
  4. 4. Add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil to the pan, add the curry paste and cook for a couple of minutes until fragrant. Add the coconut cream and cook over medium heat for a few minutes so the coconut cream can reduce slightly.
  5. 5. Add the meatballs into the pan with the coconut cream and simmer in the sauce with the lid on for 3-4 minutes. Add the bok choy, then pop the lid back on and cook for 2-3 minutes.
  6. 6. Divide the rice between four bowls, top with the meatballs, bok choy and pour over the fragrant curry sauce. Garnish with the coriander, cashews, chilli and a squeeze of lime juice.

Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment, a weekly menu planning service. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.

  1. Serves: 4

