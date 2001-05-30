Photo / Supplied.

Rich, creamy, comforting and sneakily healthy, pumpkin soup is an absolute Winter essential! Naturally gluten free, this Thai-inspired pumpkin soup is packed full of flavour. This soup can easily be made vegan, just make sure the Thai red curry paste is vegan friendly.

Serves: 6

Prep time: 5 mins

Cooking time: 55 mins

Skill level: Easy as

Ingredients

1 Medium-sized pumpkin 2 Large brown onion, roughly chopped 2 Tbsp Thai red curry paste 2 Tbsp Lemongrass 1 L Pams Vegetable Stock 1 Can Pams Coconut Cream

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Cut the pumpkin in half, place onto a baking tray in the oven for 30 minutes or until tender. Add the onion to a large stock pot with the curry paste and some oil. Sauté on a medium high heat until the onion begins to soften and become fragrant. Add the lemongrass, stock and coconut cream. Scoop the pumpkin off the skin and add to the pot. Simmer for 15 minutes. Turn off the heat then leave to cool slightly and season well with salt and pepper. Using a stick blender, blend until smooth and creamy. Briefly reheat, then ladle into soup bowls to serve.

Top Tip

Roasting the pumpkin adds great flavour, but you can also add chopped pumpkin straight to the pot with the stock and cook until soft.

Before roasting, scoop the pumpkin seeds out from the pumpkin and spread out on a separate baking tray. Toss with a tablespoon of curry paste and roast for 10 minutes. Sprinkle a few seeds over your soup for a crispy topping.

This content has been created in partnership with New World