Recipes

Thai-inspired pumpkin soup

Photo / Supplied.

Rich, creamy, comforting and sneakily healthy, pumpkin soup is an absolute Winter essential! Naturally gluten free, this Thai-inspired pumpkin soup is packed full of flavour. This soup can easily be made vegan, just make sure the Thai red curry paste is vegan friendly.

Serves: 6
Prep time: 5 mins
Cooking time: 55 mins
Skill level: Easy as

Ingredients

1Medium-sized pumpkin
2Large brown onion, roughly chopped
2 TbspThai red curry paste
2 TbspLemongrass
1 LPams Vegetable Stock
1Can Pams Coconut Cream

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Cut the pumpkin in half, place onto a baking tray in the oven for 30 minutes or until tender.
  2. Add the onion to a large stock pot with the curry paste and some oil. Sauté on a medium high heat until the onion begins to soften and become fragrant. Add the lemongrass, stock and coconut cream.
  3. Scoop the pumpkin off the skin and add to the pot. Simmer for 15 minutes. Turn off the heat then leave to cool slightly and season well with salt and pepper.
  4. Using a stick blender, blend until smooth and creamy. Briefly reheat, then ladle into soup bowls to serve.

Top Tip

  • Roasting the pumpkin adds great flavour, but you can also add chopped pumpkin straight to the pot with the stock and cook until soft.
  • Before roasting, scoop the pumpkin seeds out from the pumpkin and spread out on a separate baking tray. Toss with a tablespoon of curry paste and roast for 10 minutes. Sprinkle a few seeds over your soup for a crispy topping.

To see latest specials go to www.newworld.co.nz/mailer

This content has been created in partnership with New World

