Tamarillo and pear crumble tart

Crumbles have always been a family favourite. Get in quick while the last of the tamarillos are around and combine with some juicy pears to create a heart-warming dessert. Encasing it in a pre-cooked pastry base adds crunch and a delicious nutty topping adds texture.
This is a slight variation on my grandfather’s crumble recipe which was flour, sugar, butter and cinnamon, also totally delicious. Like all good recipes, they are ageless.
Pastry
|1 cup
|Flour
|¼ cup
|Brown sugar
|1 pinch
|Salt
|70 g
|Butter, cubed
|1
|Egg
|1 Tbsp
|Cold water
Filling
|5
|Tamarillos, peeled, chopped roughly (Main)
|¼ cup
|Caster sugar
|5
|Pears, peeled and diced (Main)
|½
|Lemons, zested and juiced
|2 tsp
|Cornflour
Crumble
|½ cup
|Flour
|½ cup
|Rolled oats
|½ cup
|Brown sugar
|100 g
|Butter, melted
|1 cup
|Chopped nuts
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- To make the pastry, place the flour, sugar, salt and butter into a kitchen processor. Blitz until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add the egg and water. Blitz mix again to form your dough. Roll on a lightly floured bench to fit a 22cm tart tin. Bake the pastry blind for 20 minutes, and cool.
- To make the filling, place the tamarillos and sugar into a bowl and stir. Let them sit for 20 minutes to extract the juices. Add the pear and lemon. Place into the microwave for 3 minutes to soften. Sprinkle over the cornflour, stir and cook for 1 more minute to thicken the juice slightly.
- To make the crumble, combine the flour, oats, sugar, butter and nuts.
- Place the filling in the tart tin, and top with the crumble. Bake for 25 minutes until the crumble is golden.
- Serve with whipped cream or icecream.
