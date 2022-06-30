Supersized sausage roll

Join 2 sheets of pastry together on a clean work surface. Arrange half the sausage meat in a band lengthways down the centre of the pastry, leaving 4cm of pastry at each end. Line up the hard-boiled eggs end-to-end along the top, then cover with the rest of the sausage mixture, pushing in at the sides to fully encase the eggs.

Brush one long edge of the pastry with water then roll up to encase the sausage. Transfer to prepared tray with the joined seam downwards. Press ends to seal and crimp with a fork. Brush the pastry all over with milk or egg and, if desired, garnish with extra pastry shapes. Bake until golden and fully cooked through (45 minutes). Allow to cool for at least 15 minutes before serving or serve at room temperature. Keeps for 2 days in the fridge.