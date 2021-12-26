Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Summer recipes: Christmas ham leftovers

Summer recipes: Christmas ham leftovers

Photo / Babiche Martens

NZ Herald

Gosh, that Christmas ham was good, right? But what to do with the rest? There are only so many ham sandwiches one can eat. Here are three deliciously different ways to use up any leftovers.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by