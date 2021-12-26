Summer recipes: Christmas ham leftovers

Photo / Babiche Martens

Gosh, that Christmas ham was good, right? But what to do with the rest? There are only so many ham sandwiches one can eat. Here are three deliciously different ways to use up any leftovers.

Ham and cheese croquettes

These croquettes add a little extra festive delight to shared meals. They can be reheated in the oven if you are preparing them in advance.

Serves 6-8

6 medium new potatoes

2 Tbsp smoked butter

1 Tbsp sour cream

1 tsp grated nutmeg

2 cups grated cheese, I used smoked cheddar, colby and parmesan

150g ham, shredded

1 handful fresh chives, chopped

1 scoop plain flour, seasoned, to coat croquettes

2 eggs, beaten, to coat croquettes

1 bowl panko breadcrumbs, to coat croquettes

1 coconut, freshly grated, to coat croquettes (optional)

1 lemon, cut into wedges to serve, or aioli for dipping

1. Boil potatoes until tender. Rice the potatoes (or press through a sieve), discarding the skins.

2. Add smoked butter, sour cream and nutmeg. Mix until smooth. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

3. Add cheese, ham and chopped chives. Mix and chill.

4. Toss palmfuls of the potato mixture in seasoned flour, roll into logs, cut to desired size, then dip into egg and roll in breadcrumbs (mixed with grated coconut if using).

5. Fry the croquettes until coloured. Remove, drain and serve with a squeeze of lemon or an aioli dipping sauce.

- Recipe by Warren Elwin

Christmas hash

This hash is great served with hollandaise sauce and poached eggs.

Serves 4

8 baby potatoes, pre-cooked, chopped

1-2 cups chopped ham

¼ savoy cabbage, shredded

2 garlic cloves, crushed

3 shallots, finely chopped, or use 1 onion

1 Tbsp duck fat, or olive oil

1 spring onion, finely chopped

½ lemon, zest and juice

1 handful chopped chives, or use chervil

1 handful smoked cheddar, grated, optional

1. Gently fry 1-2 crushed garlic cloves, the finely chopped shallots (or onion) and the shredded cabbage in the duck fat or olive oil until soft. Add chopped potatoes and ham, and continue to cook until everything starts to colour and "hash up". Add finely chopped spring onion, the lemon zest and juice and the chopped chives or chervil and toss together well. Season with sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper.

2. At this stage you can portion out and serve hot, or add to a baking dish, top with a little grated smoked cheddar and bake until crispy. Serve with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, if desired.

- Recipe by Warren Elwin

Cheese, ham and rosemary pinwheel scones

Easy to make and delicious eaten warm or cold, these pinwheels, done in the food processor, keep things clean and tidy.

Makes 12

3 cups flour

3 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

1 ½ cups buttermilk

¾ cup tomato sauce

2 cups grated tasty cheese

¾ cup diced ham

1 ½ tsp finely chopped fresh rosemary

1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Grease a 20cm x 30cm slice tin.

2. Place flour, baking powder, salt and buttermilk into the food processor and mix until it forms a soft dough.

3. Turn out on to a floured surface and roll out to a 45cm long rectangle.

4. Spread the tomato sauce over the dough, then sprinkle with the grated cheese, diced ham and rosemary.

5. Roll the dough up longways, to enclose the filling. Slice into 12 even pieces and place them in rows of three into the tin.

6. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes or until golden.

- Recipe by Geoff Scott

