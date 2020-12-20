Spinach and pistachio-stuffed chicken wrapped in prosciutto recipe

Christmas entertaining: boned stuffed chicken with prosciutto wrapping. Photo by Babiche Martens.

One of my absolute favourite dishes is a rolled stuffed chicken. If you have pre-stuffed the chicken, bring it back to room temperature before cooking. This is a great dish for Christmas lunch or you can pack it up and take it on a beach picnic. Try it sandwiched between two slabs of fresh bread with chutney the next day.

Ingredients

1 Tbsp oil 1 onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 cup frozen spinach, thawed ½ cup pistachios, roughly chopped 200g pork mince Zest of ½ lemon ¼ cup chopped fresh oregano ¼ cup chopped parsley 1 egg ½ cup fresh breadcrumbs 1 tsp salt and freshly ground pepper 1 boned chicken 100g sliced prosciutto

Directions