Recipes

Spinach and pistachio-stuffed chicken wrapped in prosciutto recipe

for 8-10 people
Christmas entertaining: boned stuffed chicken with prosciutto wrapping. Photo by Babiche Martens.

Angela Casley
By:

One of my absolute favourite dishes is a rolled stuffed chicken. If you have pre-stuffed the chicken, bring it back to room temperature before cooking. This is a great dish for Christmas lunch or you can pack it up and take it on a beach picnic. Try it sandwiched between two slabs of fresh bread with chutney the next day.

Ingredients

1 Tbspoil
1onion, chopped
2 clovesgarlic, crushed
1 cupfrozen spinach, thawed
½ cuppistachios, roughly chopped
200gpork mince
Zest of½ lemon
¼ cupchopped fresh oregano
¼ cupchopped parsley
1egg
½ cupfresh breadcrumbs
1 tspsalt and freshly ground pepper
1boned chicken
100gsliced prosciutto

Directions

  1. Warm the oil in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking until softened. Stir through the spinach. Place into a large bowl. Add the pistachios, mince, lemon, oregano, parsley, egg, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper, combining well.
  2. Lie the chicken out flat on a piece of baking paper. Spread the stuffing over the chicken then roll from the long side. Wrap the prosciutto around the chicken, with a slight overlap. Tie with string. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
  3. Preheat an oven to 180C. Place the chicken in an oven dish, drizzle with a little oil and bake for one and a half hours or until a skewer comes out clean. Keep any juices to drizzle over the top, or chill and use for gravy later.

