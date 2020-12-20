Spinach and pistachio-stuffed chicken wrapped in prosciutto recipe

One of my absolute favourite dishes is a rolled stuffed chicken. If you have pre-stuffed the chicken, bring it back to room temperature before cooking. This is a great dish for Christmas lunch or you can pack it up and take it on a beach picnic. Try it sandwiched between two slabs of fresh bread with chutney the next day.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|oil
|1
|onion, chopped
|2 cloves
|garlic, crushed
|1 cup
|frozen spinach, thawed
|½ cup
|pistachios, roughly chopped
|200g
|pork mince
|Zest of
|½ lemon
|¼ cup
|chopped fresh oregano
|¼ cup
|chopped parsley
|1
|egg
|½ cup
|fresh breadcrumbs
|1 tsp
|salt and freshly ground pepper
|1
|boned chicken
|100g
|sliced prosciutto
Directions
- Warm the oil in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking until softened. Stir through the spinach. Place into a large bowl. Add the pistachios, mince, lemon, oregano, parsley, egg, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper, combining well.
- Lie the chicken out flat on a piece of baking paper. Spread the stuffing over the chicken then roll from the long side. Wrap the prosciutto around the chicken, with a slight overlap. Tie with string. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
- Preheat an oven to 180C. Place the chicken in an oven dish, drizzle with a little oil and bake for one and a half hours or until a skewer comes out clean. Keep any juices to drizzle over the top, or chill and use for gravy later.