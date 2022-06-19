Spicy kumara and prawn fritters

Kumara is the binder in these fritters and also gives them a wonderful flavour. You can use any kind of seafood, including white fish or cooked mussels.
Ingredients
|1
|Egg white
|¾ cup
|Coconut cream
|¾ cup
|Self raising flour
|½ cup
|Rice flour
|2 Tbsp
|Sweet chilli sauce (Main)
|4 tsp
|Fresh ginger, finely grated
|1 tsp
|Salt
|½ tsp
|Baking powder
|½ tsp
|Ground turmeric
|1 pinch
|Black pepper, to taste
|300 g
|Prawn meat, cut into 1cm chunks (Main)
|2 cups
|Kumara, raw, peeled and grated (Main)
|1
|Spring onion, green part only, finely chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Coriander leaves, chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Neutral oil, to fry
To serve
|1 bowl
|Guacamole
|1 bowl
|Chilli jam
|1 bowl
|Sweet chilli sauce
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Preheat oven to 160°C fanbake and line an oven tray with baking paper.
- Beat egg white, coconut cream, flours, chilli sauce, ginger, salt, baking powder, turmeric and pepper to a smooth batter in a mixing bowl. Stir in all other ingredients except oil and dipping sauces.
- Heat a little oil in a heavy-based frypan and fry tablespoonfuls in batches over a medium heat until browned and almost cooked through (about 3 minutes each side). As they cook, place in a single layer on prepared tray. They can be prepared ahead to this point, chilled until needed and brought to room temperature before finishing in the oven.
- Place the tray in the oven to finish cooking (about 10 minutes).
- Serve with guacamole, chilli jam or sweet chilli sauce, if desired.
See more of Annabel's kiwi kai recipes: