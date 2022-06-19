Voyager 2021 media awards
Spicy kumara and prawn fritters

40 min
for 6 people
Annabel Langbein
By
Annabel Langbein

Cook, food writer, publisher and columnist for Canvas

Kumara is the binder in these fritters and also gives them a wonderful flavour. You can use any kind of seafood, including white fish or cooked mussels.

Ingredients

1Egg white
¾ cupCoconut cream
¾ cupSelf raising flour
½ cupRice flour
2 TbspSweet chilli sauce (Main)
4 tspFresh ginger, finely grated
1 tspSalt
½ tspBaking powder
½ tspGround turmeric
1 pinchBlack pepper, to taste
300 gPrawn meat, cut into 1cm chunks (Main)
2 cupsKumara, raw, peeled and grated (Main)
1Spring onion, green part only, finely chopped
2 TbspCoriander leaves, chopped
1 TbspNeutral oil, to fry

To serve

1 bowlGuacamole
1 bowlChilli jam
1 bowlSweet chilli sauce

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 160°C fanbake and line an oven tray with baking paper.
  2. Beat egg white, coconut cream, flours, chilli sauce, ginger, salt, baking powder, turmeric and pepper to a smooth batter in a mixing bowl. Stir in all other ingredients except oil and dipping sauces.
  3. Heat a little oil in a heavy-based frypan and fry tablespoonfuls in batches over a medium heat until browned and almost cooked through (about 3 minutes each side). As they cook, place in a single layer on prepared tray. They can be prepared ahead to this point, chilled until needed and brought to room temperature before finishing in the oven.
  4. Place the tray in the oven to finish cooking (about 10 minutes).
  5. Serve with guacamole, chilli jam or sweet chilli sauce, if desired.

