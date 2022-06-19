Spicy kumara and prawn fritters

Kumara is the binder in these fritters and also gives them a wonderful flavour. You can use any kind of seafood, including white fish or cooked mussels.

Ingredients

1 Egg white ¾ cup Coconut cream ¾ cup Self raising flour ½ cup Rice flour 2 Tbsp Sweet chilli sauce (Main) 4 tsp Fresh ginger, finely grated 1 tsp Salt ½ tsp Baking powder ½ tsp Ground turmeric 1 pinch Black pepper, to taste 300 g Prawn meat, cut into 1cm chunks (Main) 2 cups Kumara, raw, peeled and grated (Main) 1 Spring onion, green part only, finely chopped 2 Tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped 1 Tbsp Neutral oil, to fry

To serve

1 bowl Guacamole 1 bowl Chilli jam 1 bowl Sweet chilli sauce

Directions

Preheat oven to 160°C fanbake and line an oven tray with baking paper. Beat egg white, coconut cream, flours, chilli sauce, ginger, salt, baking powder, turmeric and pepper to a smooth batter in a mixing bowl. Stir in all other ingredients except oil and dipping sauces. Heat a little oil in a heavy-based frypan and fry tablespoonfuls in batches over a medium heat until browned and almost cooked through (about 3 minutes each side). As they cook, place in a single layer on prepared tray. They can be prepared ahead to this point, chilled until needed and brought to room temperature before finishing in the oven. Place the tray in the oven to finish cooking (about 10 minutes). Serve with guacamole, chilli jam or sweet chilli sauce, if desired.

