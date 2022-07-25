Spiced vege and chickpea fritters with garlic yoghurt sauce

Ingredients
Fritters
|400g tin
|chickpeas, rinsed and drained
|1
|broccoli, cut into florets
|¼
|cauliflower, cut into florets
|3
|eggs
|1
|lemon, zest
|1 Tbsp
|curry powder
|50g
|feta, crumbled
|½ cup
|flour
|To taste
|salt and pepper
|For cooking
|coconut oil
Garlic yoghurt sauce
|½ cup
|greek yoghurt
|1
|lemon, juice
|1
|small garlic clove, crushed
To serve
|1
|red chilli, finely sliced
|½ cup
|fresh coriander, roughly chopped
|¼ cup
|roasted cashews, roughly chopped
Directions
- Get started by steaming the cauliflower and broccoli. Add the cauliflower to a steamer and steam for 3 minutes before adding the broccoli, then steam for another 3-4 minutes, or until they are both cooked to al dente. Once cooked and cool enough to handle, roughly chop to the consistency of rice.
- While the vegetables are cooking, mash the chickpeas using a potato masher or fork until they form a chunky crumb texture.
- Add all the fritter ingredients to a large bowl and mix well to combine.
- Heat a large frypan over medium heat, add a generous amount of coconut oil and cook the fritters (about ¼ of a cup per fritter) for 2-3 minutes on either side or until golden and cooked through.
- Place the cooked fritters in the oven at 100 degrees fan bake to keep warm, while you cook the remaining fritters and prepare the yoghurt garlic sauce.
- To make the garlic yoghurt sauce, simply place all the ingredients in a small bowl and mix well to combine.
- Serve the fritters with a dollop of yoghurt, a little chilli, coriander and roasted cashews.
Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.