Spiced vege and chickpea fritters with garlic yoghurt sauce

for 4 people

By Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar

Ingredients

Fritters

400g tinchickpeas, rinsed and drained
1broccoli, cut into florets
¼cauliflower, cut into florets
3eggs
1lemon, zest
1 Tbspcurry powder
50gfeta, crumbled
½ cupflour
To tastesalt and pepper
For cookingcoconut oil

Garlic yoghurt sauce

½ cupgreek yoghurt
1lemon, juice
1small garlic clove, crushed

To serve

1red chilli, finely sliced
½ cupfresh coriander, roughly chopped
¼ cuproasted cashews, roughly chopped

Directions

  1. Get started by steaming the cauliflower and broccoli. Add the cauliflower to a steamer and steam for 3 minutes before adding the broccoli, then steam for another 3-4 minutes, or until they are both cooked to al dente. Once cooked and cool enough to handle, roughly chop to the consistency of rice.
  2. While the vegetables are cooking, mash the chickpeas using a potato masher or fork until they form a chunky crumb texture.
  3. Add all the fritter ingredients to a large bowl and mix well to combine.
  4. Heat a large frypan over medium heat, add a generous amount of coconut oil and cook the fritters (about ¼ of a cup per fritter) for 2-3 minutes on either side or until golden and cooked through.
  5. Place the cooked fritters in the oven at 100 degrees fan bake to keep warm, while you cook the remaining fritters and prepare the yoghurt garlic sauce.
  6. To make the garlic yoghurt sauce, simply place all the ingredients in a small bowl and mix well to combine.
  7. Serve the fritters with a dollop of yoghurt, a little chilli, coriander and roasted cashews.

Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.

