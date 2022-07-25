Spiced vege and chickpea fritters with garlic yoghurt sauce

Get started by steaming the cauliflower and broccoli. Add the cauliflower to a steamer and steam for 3 minutes before adding the broccoli, then steam for another 3-4 minutes, or until they are both cooked to al dente. Once cooked and cool enough to handle, roughly chop to the consistency of rice.

While the vegetables are cooking, mash the chickpeas using a potato masher or fork until they form a chunky crumb texture.

Add all the fritter ingredients to a large bowl and mix well to combine.

Heat a large frypan over medium heat, add a generous amount of coconut oil and cook the fritters (about ¼ of a cup per fritter) for 2-3 minutes on either side or until golden and cooked through.

Place the cooked fritters in the oven at 100 degrees fan bake to keep warm, while you cook the remaining fritters and prepare the yoghurt garlic sauce.

To make the garlic yoghurt sauce, simply place all the ingredients in a small bowl and mix well to combine.