Spaghetti and meatball soup

This could be a stew, this could be a soup. Until we figure it out, let's call it a stoup.
Meatballs
|500 g
|Beef mince, or lamb mince (Main)
|2
|Garlic cloves, finely crushed
|½ tsp
|Salt
|¼ tsp
|Freshly ground black pepper
|¼ tsp
|Smoked paprika
|1 handful
|Parsley, finely chopped
|1
|Lemon, zest of
|1
|Egg
Tomato soup
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Onion, finely chopped
|2
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|30 g
|Ginger, grated
|3 cups
|Tomato passata, or homemade tomato sauce, or canned crushed tomatoes (Main)
|2
|Bay leaves
|1 stem
|Basil
|1
|Sea salt, lemon zest and juice to season
Directions
- For the meatballs, mix together beef or lamb mince, garlic, salt, pepper, paprika, parsley, the zest of a lemon and the egg. Chill.
- For the tomato soup, heat olive oil and gently cook onion, garlic and ginger until fragrant and soft. Add passata, bayleaves and basil and simmer until hot.
- Remove herbs, season with sea salt, lemon zest and juice, leave to cool a bit then blitz until smooth.
- To serve, roll mince into small meatballs. Return soup to heat, add meatballs and simmer gently until cooked. Spoon into bowls of freshly cooked spaghetti and garnish with basil leaves and pepper.