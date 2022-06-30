Spaghetti and meatball soup

For the meatballs, mix together beef or lamb mince, garlic, salt, pepper, paprika, parsley, the zest of a lemon and the egg. Chill.

For the tomato soup, heat olive oil and gently cook onion, garlic and ginger until fragrant and soft. Add passata, bayleaves and basil and simmer until hot.

Remove herbs, season with sea salt, lemon zest and juice, leave to cool a bit then blitz until smooth.