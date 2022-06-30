Voyager 2021 media awards
Spaghetti and meatball soup

for 6 people

Tamara West

Warren Elwin
By
Warren Elwin

Food writer

This could be a stew, this could be a soup. Until we figure it out, let's call it a stoup.

Meatballs

500 gBeef mince, or lamb mince (Main)
2Garlic cloves, finely crushed
½ tspSalt
¼ tspFreshly ground black pepper
¼ tspSmoked paprika
1 handfulParsley, finely chopped
1Lemon, zest of
1Egg

Tomato soup

1 TbspOlive oil
1Onion, finely chopped
2Garlic cloves, crushed
30 gGinger, grated
3 cupsTomato passata, or homemade tomato sauce, or canned crushed tomatoes (Main)
2Bay leaves
1 stemBasil
1Sea salt, lemon zest and juice to season

Directions

  1. For the meatballs, mix together beef or lamb mince, garlic, salt, pepper, paprika, parsley, the zest of a lemon and the egg. Chill.
  2. For the tomato soup, heat olive oil and gently cook onion, garlic and ginger until fragrant and soft. Add passata, bayleaves and basil and simmer until hot.
  3. Remove herbs, season with sea salt, lemon zest and juice, leave to cool a bit then blitz until smooth.
  4. To serve, roll mince into small meatballs. Return soup to heat, add meatballs and simmer gently until cooked. Spoon into bowls of freshly cooked spaghetti and garnish with basil leaves and pepper.

