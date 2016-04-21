Voyager 2021 media awards
Slow-roasted feijoas with star anise

for 4 people

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Slow roasted feijoas make a perfect accompaniment to decadent desserts, or are delicious on their own with a blob of yoghurt or custard on a cooler evening. It’s a good way to make the most of this yummy fruit; the leftovers are great on your morning cereal, or thrown into a smoothie. I also use the roasted feijoas in a crumble, mixed with a little apple.

Ingredients

1 cupWhite wine
½ cupSugar
3Star anise
2Cinnamon sticks
8Feijoas, peeled and halved lengthways (Main)

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 160C.
  2. Place the wine, sugar, star anise and cinnamon sticks in a small pot. Bring to a simmer to dissolve the sugar, then boil for 2 minutes.
  3. Place the peeled feijoas in an ovenproof dish. Pour over the wine and cover with tinfoil. Place into the oven for 40 minutes. Remove and cool.
  4. Serve with lightly whipped cream or ice cream.

