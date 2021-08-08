Shepherd's pie uses lamb mince, whereas cottage pie uses beef mince. The porridge oats help to make the mixture soft and squishy but stop it from going slimy, which flour can sometimes do when you use it to thicken the base of a pie.

Ingredients

600g all-purpose potatoes, peeled and chopped into 2cm chunks 2 carrots, chopped 1 white onion, chopped 45g butter 500g lamb mince 20g tomato purée 200ml red wine red wine 150ml vegetable stock Pinch dried rosemary Pinch dried thyme 40g old-fashioned rolled oats 50ml milk 20g finely grated parmesan, plus extra for sprinkling on top (optional) To season salt and black pepper

Directions

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Bring a large pan of water to the boil and boil the potatoes for about 20 minutes, until soft enough to mash. Meanwhile, heat 15 grams of the butter in a frying pan over a medium heat and add the garlic, carrots and onion. Fry for about 4–5 minutes, until softened and starting to brown. Add the lamb and fry until cooked, breaking it up as it cooks using a wooden spoon. Add the tomato purée and stir in. Then add the red wine, vegetable stock, rosemary, thyme and some salt and pepper. Stir well and then add the oats, a little at a time. Mix well and cook, stirring, until the mixture is nice and thick and the oats have absorbed the liquid. By now the potatoes should be soft, so drain and mash them, mixing in the milk, parmesan and remaining 30g of the butter. Spoon the lamb mixture into a greased 20 x 25-cm ovenproof dish and press down to make it level. Then spread the mashed potatoes over the top evenly. Bake for 20 minutes. To brown the top, add a little more parmesan (or sprinkle with grated mature cheddar) and place under a hot grill for the last 5 minutes.

Serves: 4

Edited extract from Cluck Oink Baa Moo by Miranda Ballard, published by Ryland Peters & Small. Photography by Steve Painter, distributed by bookreps.co.nz, RRP $39.99