Sesame chicken and hot green salad

Tam West

This is a great barbecue concept recipe because it is so versatile. It works really well with any type of protein. It’s very quick to prepare and cook — in fact you can even skip the marinating time if you are in a rush. It’s ideal for a casual lunch or evening salad.

Keeping with the versatile theme I like to experiment by barbecuing other types of greens over the spring and summer seasons in this combo, including capsicums, broccolini, choy sum, bok choy and asparagus.

Ingredients

400 g Boneless chicken thighs (Main) 1 tsp Crushed garlic 1 tsp Fresh ginger, grated and peeled 2 Tbsp Soy sauce 2 Tbsp Rice wine vinegar 1 Tbsp Sesame oil 150 g Green beans, tips removed (Main) 2 Courgettes, sliced into batons lengthwise (Main) 2 Tbsp Olive oil 1 tsp Sesame seeds

Directions

Slice chicken thighs in half, whisk together garlic, ginger, soy, vinegar, and oil. Pour over thighs, mix well and allow to marinate for 30 minutes or longer. Place beans and courgettes on a roasting tray, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt. Heat barbecue to medium. Drain thighs from marinade, cook on grill bars for 5-6 minutes on each side until caramelised and cooked through. Meanwhile on the flat hot plate, cook the beans and courgettes. Use tongs to turn them frequently so they caramelise evenly as they cook. Arrange beans and courgettes on a platter or in a bowl. Place thighs on top, then garnish with a sprinkling of sesame seeds.

