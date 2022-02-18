Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Sesame chicken and hot green salad

for 4 people

Tam West

Geoff Scott
By
Geoff Scott

Chef and culinary lecturer

This is a great barbecue concept recipe because it is so versatile. It works really well with any type of protein. It’s very quick to prepare and cook — in fact you can even skip the marinating time if you are in a rush. It’s ideal for a casual lunch or evening salad.

Keeping with the versatile theme I like to experiment by barbecuing other types of greens over the spring and summer seasons in this combo, including capsicums, broccolini, choy sum, bok choy and asparagus.

Ingredients

400 gBoneless chicken thighs (Main)
1 tspCrushed garlic
1 tspFresh ginger, grated and peeled
2 TbspSoy sauce
2 TbspRice wine vinegar
1 TbspSesame oil
150 gGreen beans, tips removed (Main)
2Courgettes, sliced into batons lengthwise (Main)
2 TbspOlive oil
1 tspSesame seeds

Directions

  1. Slice chicken thighs in half, whisk together garlic, ginger, soy, vinegar, and oil. Pour over thighs, mix well and allow to marinate for 30 minutes or longer.
  2. Place beans and courgettes on a roasting tray, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt.
  3. Heat barbecue to medium. Drain thighs from marinade, cook on grill bars for 5-6 minutes on each side until caramelised and cooked through.
  4. Meanwhile on the flat hot plate, cook the beans and courgettes. Use tongs to turn them frequently so they caramelise evenly as they cook.
  5. Arrange beans and courgettes on a platter or in a bowl. Place thighs on top, then garnish with a sprinkling of sesame seeds.

More barbecue recipes from Geoff

Collections you may like

Tomato recipes
Eatwell

Tomato recipes

Quick Read

Got tomatoes piling up? Get through the glut with our collection of tomato recipes

Salmon recipes
Eatwell

Salmon recipes

Quick Read

Super food, super flavour - salmon is both indulgent and healthy, delicious and filling

Recipes supplied by