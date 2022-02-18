Sesame chicken and hot green salad

This is a great barbecue concept recipe because it is so versatile. It works really well with any type of protein. It’s very quick to prepare and cook — in fact you can even skip the marinating time if you are in a rush. It’s ideal for a casual lunch or evening salad.
Keeping with the versatile theme I like to experiment by barbecuing other types of greens over the spring and summer seasons in this combo, including capsicums, broccolini, choy sum, bok choy and asparagus.
Ingredients
|400 g
|Boneless chicken thighs (Main)
|1 tsp
|Crushed garlic
|1 tsp
|Fresh ginger, grated and peeled
|2 Tbsp
|Soy sauce
|2 Tbsp
|Rice wine vinegar
|1 Tbsp
|Sesame oil
|150 g
|Green beans, tips removed (Main)
|2
|Courgettes, sliced into batons lengthwise (Main)
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 tsp
|Sesame seeds
Directions
- Slice chicken thighs in half, whisk together garlic, ginger, soy, vinegar, and oil. Pour over thighs, mix well and allow to marinate for 30 minutes or longer.
- Place beans and courgettes on a roasting tray, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt.
- Heat barbecue to medium. Drain thighs from marinade, cook on grill bars for 5-6 minutes on each side until caramelised and cooked through.
- Meanwhile on the flat hot plate, cook the beans and courgettes. Use tongs to turn them frequently so they caramelise evenly as they cook.
- Arrange beans and courgettes on a platter or in a bowl. Place thighs on top, then garnish with a sprinkling of sesame seeds.