Salmon and cucumber tostada

Cut the bread into smaller circles to make these finger-sized. Rye is nice and chewy to complement the soft flavours of the salmon and cucumber. Using a teaspoon is the easiest way to remove the seeds from a cucumber. No need to peel them.
Ingredients
|1
|Lebanese cucumber, seeds removed
|¼ tsp
|salt
|100g
|sliced smoked salmon
|1 tsp
|chopped gherkins
|6 slices
|pumpernickel or rye bread
|Dill
|to garnish
|Lemon wedges
|to serve
Dressing
|2 Tbsp
|creme fraiche
|2 Tbsp
|mayonnaise
|½ tsp
|Dijon mustard
|Zest and juice
|of ½ lemon
|2 Tbsp
|chopped dill
Directions
- Chop the cucumber into ½ cm pieces and place into a colander. Sprinkle over the salt, cover and leave for 20 minutes to draw out the water. Rinse and place into a clean bowl.
- Slice the salmon into 1cm strips and add to the cucumber along with the gherkins.
- In a small bowl make the dressing by combining the creme fraiche, mayonnaise, mustard, lemon and dill. Add half to the salmon mixture, reserving the remainder to spread over the rye bread.
- Cut the rye into 8cm circles and top with the mixture. Serve with a sprig of dill and squeeze of lemon.