Salmon and cucumber tostada. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Cut the bread into smaller circles to make these finger-sized. Rye is nice and chewy to complement the soft flavours of the salmon and cucumber. Using a teaspoon is the easiest way to remove the seeds from a cucumber. No need to peel them.

Ingredients

1 Lebanese cucumber, seeds removed ¼ tsp salt 100g sliced smoked salmon 1 tsp chopped gherkins 6 slices pumpernickel or rye bread Dill to garnish Lemon wedges to serve

Dressing

2 Tbsp creme fraiche 2 Tbsp mayonnaise ½ tsp Dijon mustard Zest and juice of ½ lemon 2 Tbsp chopped dill

Directions