Salmon and cucumber tostada

for 4 people
Salmon and cucumber tostada. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Angela Casley
By:

Cut the bread into smaller circles to make these finger-sized. Rye is nice and chewy to complement the soft flavours of the salmon and cucumber. Using a teaspoon is the easiest way to remove the seeds from a cucumber. No need to peel them.

Ingredients

1Lebanese cucumber, seeds removed
¼ tspsalt
100gsliced smoked salmon
1 tspchopped gherkins
6 slicespumpernickel or rye bread
Dillto garnish
Lemon wedgesto serve

Dressing

2 Tbspcreme fraiche
2 Tbspmayonnaise
½ tspDijon mustard
Zest and juiceof ½ lemon
2 Tbspchopped dill

Directions

  1. Chop the cucumber into ½ cm pieces and place into a colander. Sprinkle over the salt, cover and leave for 20 minutes to draw out the water. Rinse and place into a clean bowl.
  2. Slice the salmon into 1cm strips and add to the cucumber along with the gherkins.
  3. In a small bowl make the dressing by combining the creme fraiche, mayonnaise, mustard, lemon and dill. Add half to the salmon mixture, reserving the remainder to spread over the rye bread.
  4. Cut the rye into 8cm circles and top with the mixture. Serve with a sprig of dill and squeeze of lemon.

