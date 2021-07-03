Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Roasted yam, avocado, mint & tahini salad

for 4 people
By: Two Raw Sisters

Roasted yams are one of our favourite vegetables and are widely available right now. Feel free to use potatoes or kumara instead when they aren't in season, as this a great salad for any time of year because of its delicious mix of roasted and fresh vegetables. The fragrant herbs, crunchy cashews and creamy dressing tie everything together beautifully.

Ingredients

1red onion, sliced into wedges
8yams, sliced into thick slices
Gllugoil
Pinchsea salt
Bagfresh rocket or baby spinach leaves
1zucchini, peeled into ribbons
½ cupedamame beans, blanched in boiling water for 5 mins then drained
1avocado, skin removed and sliced
½ cuproasted cashews, roughly chopped
Handfulfresh mint, roughly chopped

Dressing

3 Tbspextra virgin olive oil
2 Tbsptahini
½lemon, juice only
Small handfulmint leaves, roughly chopped
1 clovegarlic, crushed and roughly chopped
1 tspapple cider vinegar
Pinchsalt

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven at 195C.
  2. On a baking tray place the onion and yams. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle on salt. Toss to combine. Place in the oven for 25-30mins. Once cooked, remove from the oven to cool slightly.
  3. For the dressing: Place all ingredients in a small bowl and mix to combine well. Set aside.
  4. To assemble the salad, layer it up on a flat salad platter. Start with a base of fresh rocket or baby spinach leaves, followed by the roasted onions and yams, then the zucchini ribbons, edamame beans, sliced avocado, chopped cashews and mint. Then drizzle over the dressing. Continue this process for another 1-2 layers. Any leftovers will keep in an airtight container in your fridge for up to 3 days.
  • Serves: 4

Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters

Margo and Rosa Flanagan, aka Two Raw Sisters.
