Roasted yam, avocado, mint & tahini salad

Roasted yams are one of our favourite vegetables and are widely available right now. Feel free to use potatoes or kumara instead when they aren't in season, as this a great salad for any time of year because of its delicious mix of roasted and fresh vegetables. The fragrant herbs, crunchy cashews and creamy dressing tie everything together beautifully.

Ingredients

1 red onion, sliced into wedges 8 yams, sliced into thick slices Gllug oil Pinch sea salt Bag fresh rocket or baby spinach leaves 1 zucchini, peeled into ribbons ½ cup edamame beans, blanched in boiling water for 5 mins then drained 1 avocado, skin removed and sliced ½ cup roasted cashews, roughly chopped Handful fresh mint, roughly chopped

Dressing

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil 2 Tbsp tahini ½ lemon, juice only Small handful mint leaves, roughly chopped 1 clove garlic, crushed and roughly chopped 1 tsp apple cider vinegar Pinch salt

Directions

Preheat the oven at 195C. On a baking tray place the onion and yams. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle on salt. Toss to combine. Place in the oven for 25-30mins. Once cooked, remove from the oven to cool slightly. For the dressing: Place all ingredients in a small bowl and mix to combine well. Set aside. To assemble the salad, layer it up on a flat salad platter. Start with a base of fresh rocket or baby spinach leaves, followed by the roasted onions and yams, then the zucchini ribbons, edamame beans, sliced avocado, chopped cashews and mint. Then drizzle over the dressing. Continue this process for another 1-2 layers. Any leftovers will keep in an airtight container in your fridge for up to 3 days.

Serves: 4

