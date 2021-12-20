Roast pumpkin with curried Greek yoghurt and pomegranate

Voyager 2021 media awards
for 4 people
Angela Casley
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

The colours of this pumpkin and aubergine salad with pomegranate seeds, will look great on any summer buffet table; take it to a pot luck dinner or barbecue on the beach.

For the pumpkin

500 gPumpkin, peeled and sliced into 1cm pieces (Main)
¼ cupOlive oil
1Aubergine, sliced 0.5cm lengthways
¼ cupPomegranate seeds
½ cupCoriander leaves

For the dressing

½ cupGreek yoghurt
2 TbspLemon juice
1 tspLemon zest
1 tspCurry powder
1 tspBrown sugar, or honey

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 180C.
  2. Place the pumpkin on a paper-lined baking tray. Rub with 1 tablespoon olive oil and season. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes until soft and golden. Remove and cool.
  3. Rub the aubergine slices with oil and cook on a barbecue grill or frying pan until soft.
  4. Place the pumpkin and aubergine on a serving platter. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds and coriander leaves.
  5. Combine the yoghurt, lemon juice, zest, curry powder and sugar in a small bowl for the dressing.

