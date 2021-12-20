Roast pumpkin with curried Greek yoghurt and pomegranate

Babiche Martens

The colours of this pumpkin and aubergine salad with pomegranate seeds, will look great on any summer buffet table; take it to a pot luck dinner or barbecue on the beach.

For the pumpkin

500 g Pumpkin, peeled and sliced into 1cm pieces (Main) ¼ cup Olive oil 1 Aubergine, sliced 0.5cm lengthways ¼ cup Pomegranate seeds ½ cup Coriander leaves

For the dressing

½ cup Greek yoghurt 2 Tbsp Lemon juice 1 tsp Lemon zest 1 tsp Curry powder 1 tsp Brown sugar, or honey

Directions

Preheat an oven to 180C. Place the pumpkin on a paper-lined baking tray. Rub with 1 tablespoon olive oil and season. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes until soft and golden. Remove and cool. Rub the aubergine slices with oil and cook on a barbecue grill or frying pan until soft. Place the pumpkin and aubergine on a serving platter. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds and coriander leaves. Combine the yoghurt, lemon juice, zest, curry powder and sugar in a small bowl for the dressing.

