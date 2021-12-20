Roast pumpkin with curried Greek yoghurt and pomegranate

The colours of this pumpkin and aubergine salad with pomegranate seeds, will look great on any summer buffet table; take it to a pot luck dinner or barbecue on the beach.
For the pumpkin
|500 g
|Pumpkin, peeled and sliced into 1cm pieces (Main)
|¼ cup
|Olive oil
|1
|Aubergine, sliced 0.5cm lengthways
|¼ cup
|Pomegranate seeds
|½ cup
|Coriander leaves
For the dressing
|½ cup
|Greek yoghurt
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|1 tsp
|Lemon zest
|1 tsp
|Curry powder
|1 tsp
|Brown sugar, or honey
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- Place the pumpkin on a paper-lined baking tray. Rub with 1 tablespoon olive oil and season. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes until soft and golden. Remove and cool.
- Rub the aubergine slices with oil and cook on a barbecue grill or frying pan until soft.
- Place the pumpkin and aubergine on a serving platter. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds and coriander leaves.
- Combine the yoghurt, lemon juice, zest, curry powder and sugar in a small bowl for the dressing.