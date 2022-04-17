Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Riverstone Kitchen's pumpkin and parmesan soup

for 4 people

Photo / Emma Willetts

By Bevan Smith

Riverstone Kitchen: Modern Classics is a collection of over 90 of the most popular and requested recipes from Bevan Smith's Oamaru restaurant, a treasure trove of honest food, packed with flavour, including this classic pumpkin soup.

Ingredients

50mlolive oil
150gbrown onions, peeled and finely sliced
20ggarlic, peeled and finely sliced
1pinch chilli flakes
1 2/5 pumpkin, peeled and cubed
600mlchicken stock, vegetable stock or water
150mlcream
50gparmesan, ground
To tastesalt and pepper
To serveextra virgin olive oil, extra ground parmesan (optional)

Directions

  1. Heat olive oil in a large, heavy-based pot over a medium heat, add the onion and garlic and sweat for 3-4 minutes, without allowing it to colour, reducing the heat if necessary.
  2. Add chilli flakes and pumpkin and cook for 15–20 minutes or until the pumpkin is starting to break down and become soft . Add stock, bring to a simmer and cook for a further 20 minutes.
  3. Add cream and parmesan, and blend soup, either in a food processor or with a stick blender, until smooth. Thin soup down with a little extra water or stock if you prefer a thinner consistency. Season to taste and serve with a generous drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and extra ground parmesan if desired.

Edited extract from Riverstone Kitchen Modern-Day Classics © Bevan Smith, $44.99 RRP (distributed by Upstart Press)

