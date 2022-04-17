Riverstone Kitchen's pumpkin and parmesan soup

Riverstone Kitchen: Modern Classics is a collection of over 90 of the most popular and requested recipes from Bevan Smith's Oamaru restaurant, a treasure trove of honest food, packed with flavour, including this classic pumpkin soup.
Ingredients
|50ml
|olive oil
|150g
|brown onions, peeled and finely sliced
|20g
|garlic, peeled and finely sliced
|1
|pinch chilli flakes
|1 2/5
|pumpkin, peeled and cubed
|600ml
|chicken stock, vegetable stock or water
|150ml
|cream
|50g
|parmesan, ground
|To taste
|salt and pepper
|To serve
|extra virgin olive oil, extra ground parmesan (optional)
Directions
- Heat olive oil in a large, heavy-based pot over a medium heat, add the onion and garlic and sweat for 3-4 minutes, without allowing it to colour, reducing the heat if necessary.
- Add chilli flakes and pumpkin and cook for 15–20 minutes or until the pumpkin is starting to break down and become soft . Add stock, bring to a simmer and cook for a further 20 minutes.
- Add cream and parmesan, and blend soup, either in a food processor or with a stick blender, until smooth. Thin soup down with a little extra water or stock if you prefer a thinner consistency. Season to taste and serve with a generous drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and extra ground parmesan if desired.
Edited extract from Riverstone Kitchen Modern-Day Classics © Bevan Smith, $44.99 RRP (distributed by Upstart Press)