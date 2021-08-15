Rainbow slaw

This is crispy, crunchy and vibrant, and adds a freshness to other earthy dishes in your menu. It's the perfect side dish to serve with a chicken pie.

Ingredients

¼ white cabbage, finely shredded ½ purple cabbage, finely shredded 100g Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced 1 carrot, grated 1 small red onion, thinly sliced 2 Tbsp pumpkin seeds, toasted

Dressing

100ml extra virgin olive oil 1 lemon, juice only 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar 1 tsp runny honey 1 tsp Dijon mustard Small bunch parsley, finely chopped ½ small bunch chives, finely chopped 2 sprigs tarragon, finely chopped To taste sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

In a serving dish place the dressing ingredients with the herbs and give it a good stir. Add all the other ingredients to the serving dish, season with salt and pepper and toss to combine. Serve immediately.

Edited extract from

Sharing Food with Friends

by Kathy Kordalis, published by Ryland Peters & Small. Photography by Mowie Kay, distributed by

. RRP $39.99