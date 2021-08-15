Rainbow slaw

This is crispy, crunchy and vibrant, and adds a freshness to other earthy dishes in your menu. It's the perfect side dish to serve with a chicken pie.
Ingredients
|¼
|white cabbage, finely shredded
|½
|purple cabbage, finely shredded
|100g
|Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced
|1
|carrot, grated
|1
|small red onion, thinly sliced
|2 Tbsp
|pumpkin seeds, toasted
Dressing
|100ml
|extra virgin olive oil
|1
|lemon, juice only
|1 Tbsp
|apple cider vinegar
|1 tsp
|runny honey
|1 tsp
|Dijon mustard
|Small bunch
|parsley, finely chopped
|½ small bunch
|chives, finely chopped
|2 sprigs
|tarragon, finely chopped
|To taste
|sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- In a serving dish place the dressing ingredients with the herbs and give it a good stir. Add all the other ingredients to the serving dish, season with salt and pepper and toss to combine. Serve immediately.
Edited extract from
Sharing Food with Friends
by Kathy Kordalis, published by Ryland Peters & Small. Photography by Mowie Kay, distributed by
. RRP $39.99