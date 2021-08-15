Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Rainbow slaw

for 6 people
By: Kathy Kordalis

This is crispy, crunchy and vibrant, and adds a freshness to other earthy dishes in your menu. It's the perfect side dish to serve with a chicken pie.

Ingredients

¼white cabbage, finely shredded
½purple cabbage, finely shredded
100gBrussels sprouts, thinly sliced
1carrot, grated
1small red onion, thinly sliced
2 Tbsppumpkin seeds, toasted

Dressing

100mlextra virgin olive oil
1lemon, juice only
1 Tbspapple cider vinegar
1 tsprunny honey
1 tspDijon mustard
Small bunchparsley, finely chopped
½ small bunchchives, finely chopped
2 sprigstarragon, finely chopped
To tastesea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

  1. In a serving dish place the dressing ingredients with the herbs and give it a good stir. Add all the other ingredients to the serving dish, season with salt and pepper and toss to combine. Serve immediately.

Edited extract from

Sharing Food with Friends

by Kathy Kordalis, published by Ryland Peters & Small. Photography by Mowie Kay, distributed by

. RRP $39.99

