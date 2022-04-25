Voyager 2021 media awards
Quick and easy tuna and brown rice bake

Tuna and brown rice bake. Photo / Kellie Blizard

Herald on Sunday
By Grant Allen

Serves 6

1 Cook 2 cups of brown rice.

2 Hard boil 6 eggs. Shell them and cut each one in half.

3 Finely chop 1 medium red onion and some parsley.

4 Grate a cup of cheese.

5 Make a white sauce using 2 tablespoons of butter, the same of flour and a good cup of milk, add the cheese and season well.

6 If your canned tuna is in oil simply add it to the brown rice and mix through. If it's in water, drain off the water before mixing through the rice.

7 Add the onion and parsley to this tuna/rice mix.

8 Put the rice mix into a baking dish or individual oven proof serving bowls.

9 Distribute the eggs and pour over the cheese sauce. Gently fork this through the rice and eggs.

10 Sprinkle a little grated cheese over the top.

Bake in a medium oven till well heated through and the cheese topping has browned.

