Quick and easy corn and courgette fritters

Makes: 12-15
Babiche Martens

By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Nothing beats a good fritter. Here courgettes are combined with crunchy fresh corn and a generous handful of coriander.

Ingredients

3Courgettes, grated (Main)
½ tspSalt
2Corn cobs, cooked (Main)
3Garlic cloves, crushed
½ cupGrated parmesan cheese
2 tspPaprika
1 cupChopped coriander
½ cupChopped parsley
4Eggs
¼ cupSelf raising flour
½ tspFreshly ground black pepper
1 dashOil, for cooking
1 punnetCreme fraiche, to serve

Directions

  1. Place the grated courgette into a fine sieve. Sprinkle over the salt and massage through. Allow to sit for 20 minutes then squeeze out any liquid.
  2. Slice the corn from the cobs and place into a large bowl. Add the courgettes, garlic, parmesan, paprika, coriander, parsley, eggs, flour and pepper. Combine well.
  3. Heat a generous dollop of oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Place large tablespoons of mixture into the pan and cook for 4 minutes each side. Place on a baking tray and into the oven to keep warm while you cook the remainder.
  4. Serve with a dollop of creme fraiche.

