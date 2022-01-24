Quick and easy corn and courgette fritters

Nothing beats a good fritter. Here courgettes are combined with crunchy fresh corn and a generous handful of coriander.
Ingredients
|3
|Courgettes, grated (Main)
|½ tsp
|Salt
|2
|Corn cobs, cooked (Main)
|3
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|½ cup
|Grated parmesan cheese
|2 tsp
|Paprika
|1 cup
|Chopped coriander
|½ cup
|Chopped parsley
|4
|Eggs
|¼ cup
|Self raising flour
|½ tsp
|Freshly ground black pepper
|1 dash
|Oil, for cooking
|1 punnet
|Creme fraiche, to serve
Directions
- Place the grated courgette into a fine sieve. Sprinkle over the salt and massage through. Allow to sit for 20 minutes then squeeze out any liquid.
- Slice the corn from the cobs and place into a large bowl. Add the courgettes, garlic, parmesan, paprika, coriander, parsley, eggs, flour and pepper. Combine well.
- Heat a generous dollop of oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Place large tablespoons of mixture into the pan and cook for 4 minutes each side. Place on a baking tray and into the oven to keep warm while you cook the remainder.
- Serve with a dollop of creme fraiche.