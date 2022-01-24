Quick and easy corn and courgette fritters

Place the grated courgette into a fine sieve. Sprinkle over the salt and massage through. Allow to sit for 20 minutes then squeeze out any liquid.

Slice the corn from the cobs and place into a large bowl. Add the courgettes, garlic, parmesan, paprika, coriander, parsley, eggs, flour and pepper. Combine well.

Heat a generous dollop of oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Place large tablespoons of mixture into the pan and cook for 4 minutes each side. Place on a baking tray and into the oven to keep warm while you cook the remainder.