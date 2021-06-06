Photo / Supplied.

There's nothing better than warming up with a healthy and tasty home-cooked meal. New World's Recipe of The Week is here to serve you inspiration and help you in the kitchen. You'll be wanting taco night every night with these mouth-watering pulled pork tacos! Made in the slow cooker the pulled pork is cooked to perfection. The whanau will love creating their own tacos and be sure to serve alongside plenty of tortillas, your favourite hot sauce and slaw.

Serves: 8-10

Prep time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 8 hours

Skill level: Easy as

Ingredients

1½ kg Pork shoulder 1 Packet Pams Taco Mexican Spice Mix 2 Onions, thinly sliced 2 Oranges, zest and juice 2 Tbsp Apple cider vinegar 1 tsp Salt 1 Pack Pams Flour Tortillas 1 Bag Pams Superfoods Super Slaw

Method

Remove and discard the pork skin. Rub the pork shoulder all over with the spice mix and put into a slow cooker along with the onion, orange zest and juice and apple cider vinegar. Season generously with salt and pepper. Cook on low for 8 hours. The meat should be very tender. Pour the cooking liquid into a small saucepan and reduce by half. Tear apart the meat with a couple of forks and add back to the liquid. To serve, put some slaw in each tortilla and spoon over some pulled pork and its cooking juices. Eat immediately.

Top Tip

Add a little creaminess with some mayonnaise mixed through the slaw. For a real Kiwi spin, make a kiwifruit salsa to serve alongside - simply dice 2 kiwifruit and mix with chopped chilli or jarred jalapeños, coriander, lime zest and juice and a small diced red onion.

Any leftover pulled pork can be added to tortilla chips and your favourite toppings for quick and easy pork nachos.

This content has been created in partnership with New World