Premaloka Treacy's 'Ritual' bowl recipe

For the dahl: Place oil, garlic ginger in a large pot and saute on a medium-high heat.

Add the ground coriander, cumin seeds and garam masala and saute until fragrant.

Add the turmeric and the fresh coriander and stir to combine.

Add the lentils and vegetables and toss with the spices. Turn down the heat and let it sweat for a few minutes with a lid on.

Take off the lid and add 2 litres of water with a spare litre to add if the dahl becomes too thick. Turn up the heat and bring to the boil.

Then turn down the heat and allow to simmer for at least half an hour until the dahl has cooked. Add a can of thick coconut cream, if desired, and heat through.

For the hummus: Soak the chickpeas in water overnight.

Cook the chickpeas with a tsp of baking soda until tender. Drain. Add to a food processor with garlic, cumin and tahini.

Add 2 tbsp of lemon juice, half a cup of oil and blend, adding more oil and a couple of tablespoons of water depending on the thickness you prefer.

Season to taste with salt and pepper and extra lemon juice if required.

For the marinated tofu: Steam the tofu then place in a container with the tamari, sweet chilli sauce, crushed garlic, grated ginger, water and maple syrup, coating the tofu.

Leave the tofu marinating overnight, turning several times (or a minimum of 2 hours if you are in a hurry).

Once marinated, heat a pan with oil and toss in the tofu. Cook on a high heat, then sprinkle the tofu with tamari or soy sauce and nutritional yeast.

For the sauerkraut: Finely chop a head of purple cabbage.

Soak it overnight in salted water.

Rinse the cabbage the next day and sprinkle with the Himalayan salt. Use your hands to work the cabbage until it is soft and reduced in size by at least half, with excess fluid drained off.

Place in a sterilised jar, preferably with an air seal for 4-7 days. (Optionally, you can add ginger, chilli, carrot etc, to the sauerkraut.)

To construct the Ritual bowl: Choose a base from quinoa, brown rice or cauliflower rice.

Top with dahl and salad greens made from finely chopped seasonal vegetables like carrots, beetroot, cucumber, sprouts, red cabbage, green beans.