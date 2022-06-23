Voyager 2021 media awards
Persian baked eggs

for 2 people

Tam West

Geoff Scott
By
Geoff Scott

Chef and culinary lecturer

These Persian-style baked eggs are the way to go when you’re having a relaxed, slow start to the weekend. The spicy combination of red capsicum and tomato makes the perfect sauce to bake eggs on.

Ingredients

3 TbspOlive oil
½ tspCumin seeds, crushed
1Red capsicum, diced
½ Onions, finely chopped
1 tspCrushed garlic
¼ tspDried chilli flakes, optional
1 canDiced tomato
4Eggs
2 Tbspchopped flat-leaf parsley

Directions

  1. Heat oven to 220C. Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium heat, add cumin and stir for 10 seconds until fragrant.
  2. Add capsicum and onion, stir for about 6 minutes or until softened. Add garlic, chilli and tomatoes, season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook until thick.
  3. Remove from the heat and use the back of a spoon to form 4 evenly spaced wells in the sauce. Crack an egg into each.
  4. Place in the oven and bake eggs for 6-8 minutes or to your liking. Garnish with parsley and serve with toasted sourdough.

