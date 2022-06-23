Persian baked eggs

Heat oven to 220C. Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium heat, add cumin and stir for 10 seconds until fragrant.

Add capsicum and onion, stir for about 6 minutes or until softened. Add garlic, chilli and tomatoes, season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook until thick.

Remove from the heat and use the back of a spoon to form 4 evenly spaced wells in the sauce. Crack an egg into each.