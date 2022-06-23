Persian baked eggs

These Persian-style baked eggs are the way to go when you’re having a relaxed, slow start to the weekend. The spicy combination of red capsicum and tomato makes the perfect sauce to bake eggs on.
Ingredients
|3 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|½ tsp
|Cumin seeds, crushed
|1
|Red capsicum, diced
|½
|Onions, finely chopped
|1 tsp
|Crushed garlic
|¼ tsp
|Dried chilli flakes, optional
|1 can
|Diced tomato
|4
|Eggs
|2 Tbsp
|chopped flat-leaf parsley
Directions
- Heat oven to 220C. Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium heat, add cumin and stir for 10 seconds until fragrant.
- Add capsicum and onion, stir for about 6 minutes or until softened. Add garlic, chilli and tomatoes, season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook until thick.
- Remove from the heat and use the back of a spoon to form 4 evenly spaced wells in the sauce. Crack an egg into each.
- Place in the oven and bake eggs for 6-8 minutes or to your liking. Garnish with parsley and serve with toasted sourdough.