Roll out the pastry and line the pie plate. Trim the edges and prick the base. Press a sheet of foil on the base and sides of the pastry. Bake for 12 minutes. Remove the foil and continue baking for 2-3 minutes. Remove and place the pecans evenly over the pastry base.

To make the filling, cream the butter and brown sugar until light. Beat in the eggs one at a time. Add the syrup, vanilla essence and salt. Mix well and pour over the pecans. Bake for 40-45 minutes until just set in the centre. The pecans should rise to the top. Cool then refrigerate until required. Serve warm or at room temperature.