Pecan pie

for 8 people
Americans use corn syrup but golden syrup is a good substitute.

Ingredients

400gsweet short pastry
1 1/4 cupslightly toasted pecans
75gbutter
1 cuplightly packed brown sugar
4eggs
3/4 cupsgolden syrup
1 tspvanilla essence
1/4 tspsalt

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Lightly grease a 25cm pie or flan dish.
  2. Roll out the pastry and line the pie plate. Trim the edges and prick the base. Press a sheet of foil on the base and sides of the pastry. Bake for 12 minutes. Remove the foil and continue baking for 2-3 minutes. Remove and place the pecans evenly over the pastry base.
  3. Reduce the oven heat to 180°C.
  4. To make the filling, cream the butter and brown sugar until light. Beat in the eggs one at a time. Add the syrup, vanilla essence and salt. Mix well and pour over the pecans. Bake for 40-45 minutes until just set in the centre. The pecans should rise to the top. Cool then refrigerate until required. Serve warm or at room temperature.

