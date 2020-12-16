Americans use corn syrup but golden syrup is a good substitute.
Ingredients
|400g
|sweet short pastry
|1 1/4 cups
|lightly toasted pecans
|75g
|butter
|1 cup
|lightly packed brown sugar
|4
|eggs
|3/4 cups
|golden syrup
|1 tsp
|vanilla essence
|1/4 tsp
|salt
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Lightly grease a 25cm pie or flan dish.
- Roll out the pastry and line the pie plate. Trim the edges and prick the base. Press a sheet of foil on the base and sides of the pastry. Bake for 12 minutes. Remove the foil and continue baking for 2-3 minutes. Remove and place the pecans evenly over the pastry base.
- Reduce the oven heat to 180°C.
- To make the filling, cream the butter and brown sugar until light. Beat in the eggs one at a time. Add the syrup, vanilla essence and salt. Mix well and pour over the pecans. Bake for 40-45 minutes until just set in the centre. The pecans should rise to the top. Cool then refrigerate until required. Serve warm or at room temperature.