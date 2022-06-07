Voyager 2021 media awards
Pearl barley risotto with leek and chorizo

for 4 people

Geoff Scott

Geoff Scott
By
Geoff Scott

Chef and culinary lecturer

Pearl barley is small round grains of barley that have had the hull and bran ground off and then been polished. It's particularly good when used in risottos: the texture of the barley is sensational and the nutty flavour works really well in rustic winter flavour combinations.

Ingredients

1 LtrChicken stock
2 TbspOlive oil
1 cupChorizo sausage, diced
1Shallot, finely diced
1 ½ cupsPearl barley, rinsed in cold water and drained (Main)
½ cupRed wine
½ tspFine salt
1Leek, sliced into thick rounds
1 TbspButter
1 cupWater
½ tspFlaky Marlborough sea salt
¼ cupButter, cold, diced
½ cupParmesan cheese, finely grated
2 TbspChives, sliced

Directions

  1. Bring the stock to the boil. Heat oil in a large pan over a medium heat, add chorizo and fry gently until crisp, remove from the pan and cover until serving. Add shallot to the pan and fry gently without colouring for 5 minutes.
  2. Add barley and turn up heat, stirring for 1 minute. Add red wine and reduce until evaporated. Add salt and all the stock, bring to boil, then turn down heat to a gentle simmer.
  3. Cook for 40 minutes or until the barley is fully cooked and soft to the bite. Place leeks in a pot with butter, water and salt, cover and simmer for 10 minutes until tender.
  4. To serve, fold in butter, parmesan, chorizo, leeks and chives to the barley. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

