Pearl barley risotto with leek and chorizo

Tamara West

Pearl barley is small round grains of barley that have had the hull and bran ground off and then been polished. It's particularly good when used in risottos: the texture of the barley is sensational and the nutty flavour works really well in rustic winter flavour combinations.

Ingredients

1 Ltr Chicken stock 2 Tbsp Olive oil 1 cup Chorizo sausage, diced 1 Shallot, finely diced 1 ½ cups Pearl barley, rinsed in cold water and drained (Main) ½ cup Red wine ½ tsp Fine salt 1 Leek, sliced into thick rounds 1 Tbsp Butter 1 cup Water ½ tsp Flaky Marlborough sea salt ¼ cup Butter, cold, diced ½ cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated 2 Tbsp Chives, sliced

Directions