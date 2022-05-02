Peanut and miso noodles with stir-fried broccolini

Peanut and miso sauce
|2 Tbsp
|smooth peanut butter
|2 Tbsp
|tamari
|2 Tbsp
|rice wine vinegar
|1 Tbsp
|fish sauce
|1 Tbsp
|ginger, grated
|1
|garlic clove, crushed
|1 tsp
|honey
|1 tsp
|miso paste
|1
|lime, juice and zest
Noodles and vegetables
|190g
|egg noodles
|250g
|broccolini, cut in half
|3
|spring onions, cut into 1cm chunks
|To cook
|coconut oil
Garnish
|½ cup
|fresh coriander
|¼ cup
|roasted cashews, roughly chopped
Directions
- 1. Add all the peanut and miso sauce ingredients into a small bowl and mix well to combine.
- 2. Cook the noodles as per packet instructions.
- 3. Heat 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a large frypan over medium-high heat, add the broccolini and spring onion; stir-fry for 5-7 minutes or until cooked through and slightly charred. Add a dash of water if you find that it is sticking to the bottom of the pan, this will allow the broccolini to steam slightly and cook faster.
- 4. Once the noodles have cooked, drain well and return to the pot; stir through the peanut and miso sauce.
- 5. Add the noodles to a plate, then scatter over the charred broccolini and spring onion. Garnish with some fresh coriander and roasted cashews.
Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment, a weekly menu planning service. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.
- Serves: 3-4