Peanut and miso noodles with stir-fried broccolini

1. Add all the peanut and miso sauce ingredients into a small bowl and mix well to combine.

2. Cook the noodles as per packet instructions.

3. Heat 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a large frypan over medium-high heat, add the broccolini and spring onion; stir-fry for 5-7 minutes or until cooked through and slightly charred. Add a dash of water if you find that it is sticking to the bottom of the pan, this will allow the broccolini to steam slightly and cook faster.

4. Once the noodles have cooked, drain well and return to the pot; stir through the peanut and miso sauce.