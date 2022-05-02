Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Peanut and miso noodles with stir-fried broccolini

Peanut and miso sauce

2 Tbspsmooth peanut butter
2 Tbsptamari
2 Tbsprice wine vinegar
1 Tbspfish sauce
1 Tbspginger, grated
1garlic clove, crushed
1 tsphoney
1 tspmiso paste
1lime, juice and zest

Noodles and vegetables

190gegg noodles
250gbroccolini, cut in half
3spring onions, cut into 1cm chunks
To cookcoconut oil

Garnish

½ cupfresh coriander
¼ cuproasted cashews, roughly chopped

Directions

  1. 1. Add all the peanut and miso sauce ingredients into a small bowl and mix well to combine.
  2. 2. Cook the noodles as per packet instructions.
  3. 3. Heat 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a large frypan over medium-high heat, add the broccolini and spring onion; stir-fry for 5-7 minutes or until cooked through and slightly charred. Add a dash of water if you find that it is sticking to the bottom of the pan, this will allow the broccolini to steam slightly and cook faster.
  4. 4. Once the noodles have cooked, drain well and return to the pot; stir through the peanut and miso sauce.
  5. 5. Add the noodles to a plate, then scatter over the charred broccolini and spring onion. Garnish with some fresh coriander and roasted cashews.

Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment, a weekly menu planning service. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.

  1. Serves: 3-4

