Pawpaw, prawns and tamarind dressing

for 4 people

Photo / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Pawpaws don't need too much fussing with and are delicious added to some fresh crisp prawns with a sweet and sour dressing.

Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil
3 cloves garlic, sliced
½ red chilli, chopped small
300g raw prawns
200g tofu, sliced
½ pawpaw, thinly sliced
1 Lebanese cucumber, cubed
½ cup chopped toasted peanuts
1 lime, to squeeze
To serve, cos lettuce leaves

Dressing

2 Tbsptamarind
1 Tbspsoy sauce
1 Tbspfish sauce
2 Tbspbrown sugar
1lime, zest only
2 Tbsplime or lemon juice

Directions

  1. First make the dressing by combining the tamarind, soy, fish sauce, sugar and lime zest and juice in a jar, shaking well.
  2. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the garlic and chilli, and cook for 2 or 3 minutes. Add the prawns, cooking until bright pink. Do this in two batches if need be. Remove and cool.
  3. In the same pan fry the tofu slices until golden. Cool slightly then cut into thin strips.
  4. In a large bowl combine the pawpaw, cucumber, prawns, tofu and chopped peanuts.
  5. Toss through half the dressing. Season with salt and pepper. Serve in bowl lined with cos lettuce leaves and squeeze a little lime juice over. Serve the remaining dressing on the side.

