Pawpaw, prawns and tamarind dressing

First make the dressing by combining the tamarind, soy, fish sauce, sugar and lime zest and juice in a jar, shaking well.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the garlic and chilli, and cook for 2 or 3 minutes. Add the prawns, cooking until bright pink. Do this in two batches if need be. Remove and cool.

In the same pan fry the tofu slices until golden. Cool slightly then cut into thin strips.

In a large bowl combine the pawpaw, cucumber, prawns, tofu and chopped peanuts.