Pawpaw, prawns and tamarind dressing

Pawpaws don't need too much fussing with and are delicious added to some fresh crisp prawns with a sweet and sour dressing.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp olive oil
|3 cloves garlic, sliced
|½ red chilli, chopped small
|300g raw prawns
|200g tofu, sliced
|½ pawpaw, thinly sliced
|1 Lebanese cucumber, cubed
|½ cup chopped toasted peanuts
|1 lime, to squeeze
|To serve, cos lettuce leaves
Dressing
|2 Tbsp
|tamarind
|1 Tbsp
|soy sauce
|1 Tbsp
|fish sauce
|2 Tbsp
|brown sugar
|1
|lime, zest only
|2 Tbsp
|lime or lemon juice
Directions
- First make the dressing by combining the tamarind, soy, fish sauce, sugar and lime zest and juice in a jar, shaking well.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the garlic and chilli, and cook for 2 or 3 minutes. Add the prawns, cooking until bright pink. Do this in two batches if need be. Remove and cool.
- In the same pan fry the tofu slices until golden. Cool slightly then cut into thin strips.
- In a large bowl combine the pawpaw, cucumber, prawns, tofu and chopped peanuts.
- Toss through half the dressing. Season with salt and pepper. Serve in bowl lined with cos lettuce leaves and squeeze a little lime juice over. Serve the remaining dressing on the side.