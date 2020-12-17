Pawpaw, prawn and avocado salad

Serve this fresh salad as a starter or part of the main event. The remainder of the aioli will be devoured. This is perfect for non-meat eaters. You could add some crusty bread on the side.
Ingredients
Lime Aioli — Makes 1½ cups
|3
|egg yolks
|1 tsp
|dijon mustard
|1 clove
|garlic, crushed
|1 tsp
|lime zest
|400ml
|flavourless oil
|¼ cup
|lime juice
Salad
|2 cups
|rice noodles
|2 ripe
|avocados, quartered
|400g
|large prawns, cooked
|1
|pawpaw peeled, sliced thickly
|½ cup
|mixed herbs (dill, mint, parsley)
|1
|lime, cut in wedges
|Salt and pepper
|to taste
|½ cup
|lime aioli (see directions below)
|½ tsp
|sesame oil
|½ tsp
|fish sauce
Directions
- First make the aioli. Place the yolks, mustard, garlic and zest in a blenderand very slowly drizzle in the oil until you have used it all. Add the lime juice. If it's too thick, add a little hot water, a teaspoon at a time.
- Place the noodles, avocados, prawns, pawpaw and herbs on a large platter, then squeeze over half the lime, salt and pepper. Combine the aioli with the sesame oil and fish sauce, then dollop on the top.