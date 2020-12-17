Website of the Year

for 8 people
Pawpaw, prawn and avocado salad

Photo by Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By:

Serve this fresh salad as a starter or part of the main event. The remainder of the aioli will be devoured. This is perfect for non-meat eaters. You could add some crusty bread on the side.

Ingredients

Lime Aioli — Makes 1½ cups

3egg yolks
1 tspdijon mustard
1 clovegarlic, crushed
1 tsplime zest
400mlflavourless oil
¼ cuplime juice

Salad

2 cupsrice noodles
2 ripeavocados, quartered
400glarge prawns, cooked
1pawpaw peeled, sliced thickly
½ cupmixed herbs (dill, mint, parsley)
1lime, cut in wedges
Salt and pepperto taste
½ cuplime aioli (see directions below)
½ tspsesame oil
½ tspfish sauce

Directions

  1. First make the aioli. Place the yolks, mustard, garlic and zest in a blenderand very slowly drizzle in the oil until you have used it all. Add the lime juice. If it's too thick, add a little hot water, a teaspoon at a time.
  2. Place the noodles, avocados, prawns, pawpaw and herbs on a large platter, then squeeze over half the lime, salt and pepper. Combine the aioli with the sesame oil and fish sauce, then dollop on the top.

