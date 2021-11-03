Pasta with salmon, cream and white wine

With hot-smoked salmon, a splash of wine and a slosh of cream, this is not your average pasta and sauce. It's easy to make, however, and turns a desperate after-work dinner into something that feels much more luxurious.

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cook time: 10–12 minutes.

Ingredients

1 Tbsp butter 1 leek, white part only, thinly sliced 1 Tbsp water ½ cup frozen peas 1 lemon, finely grated zest only ¼ cup white wine ¼ cup cream To taste Salt and freshly ground black pepper 150g hot-smoked salmon, flaked into pieces 50–200g dried pappardelle or fettuccine pasta Handful pea shoots or fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

Directions

Set a large pot of water to boil for the pasta. While you're waiting, melt the butter in a small pot set over a medium heat. Add the leek and water. Cover and cook for 5 minutes, shaking the pot occasionally. Add the peas, lemon zest and wine and let it come to a simmer. Add the cream and season well with black pepper, then turn off the heat. Add the salmon and set aside. When the water boils, add the pasta and a generous amount of salt. Cook until al dente — about 10–12 minutes or according to the packet directions — then drain, reserving ¼ cup of the pasta cooking water. Stir the cream sauce through the cooked pasta, adding a little of the reserved pasta cooking water to loosen it as necessary. Garnish with pea shoots or finely chopped fresh parsley. Serve immediately.

Edited extract from Homecooked by Lucy Corry. Photography Carolyn Robertson. Published by Penguin. RRP $55.