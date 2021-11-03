Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Pasta with salmon, cream and white wine

for 2 people
Pasta with salmon, cream and white wine

By: Lucy Corry

With hot-smoked salmon, a splash of wine and a slosh of cream, this is not your average pasta and sauce. It's easy to make, however, and turns a desperate after-work dinner into something that feels much more luxurious.

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cook time: 10–12 minutes.

Ingredients

1 Tbspbutter
1leek, white part only, thinly sliced
1 Tbspwater
½ cupfrozen peas
1lemon, finely grated zest only
¼ cupwhite wine
¼ cupcream
To tasteSalt and freshly ground black pepper
150ghot-smoked salmon, flaked into pieces
50–200gdried pappardelle or fettuccine pasta
Handfulpea shoots or fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

Directions

  1. Set a large pot of water to boil for the pasta.
  2. While you're waiting, melt the butter in a small pot set over a medium heat. Add the leek and water. Cover and cook for 5 minutes, shaking the pot occasionally.
  3. Add the peas, lemon zest and wine and let it come to a simmer. Add the cream and season well with black pepper, then turn off the heat. Add the salmon and set aside.
  4. When the water boils, add the pasta and a generous amount of salt. Cook until al dente — about 10–12 minutes or according to the packet directions — then drain, reserving ¼ cup of the pasta cooking water.
  5. Stir the cream sauce through the cooked pasta, adding a little of the reserved pasta cooking water to loosen it as necessary. Garnish with pea shoots or finely chopped fresh parsley. Serve immediately.

Edited extract from Homecooked by Lucy Corry. Photography Carolyn Robertson. Published by Penguin. RRP $55.

Collections you may like

Taco collection
Eatwell

Taco collection

Quick Read

Pulled pork, chicken, crispy fish, slow-cooked beef... this taco collection has them all

Recipes supplied by