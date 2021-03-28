Website of the Year

Partnership: Slow-Cooked Chocolate & Coffee Lamb Shanks recipe + video

A succulent roast lamb or slow cooked shanks will have everyone running to the Easter table. This delicious recipe video is created in partnership with Fresh Fast. To find the recipe go to EatWell/topic/fresh to watch the "step by step" instructions and a full list of ingredients and more.

A succulent roast lamb or slow cooked shanks will have everyone running to the Easter table.

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 4-8 hours
Serves: 4

Ingredients

3 TbspOlivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil
4Pure South Lamb Hind Shanks
1Pure South Lamb Hind Shanks
3garlic cloves, crushed
1 cupNespresso Coffee
2 cupsbeef stock
1 tbspChantal Organics Tomato Paste
¾ cupChantal Organics Chopped Tomatoes
1 tbspred wine vinegar
2 tspchilli powder, optional
1cinnamon quill
1orange, juice and grated zest
20gdark chocolate, shaved
to tasteSea salt and black pepper

Crusty white bread, to serve (optional)

Directions

  1. Add Olivado oil to a large deep frying pan over high heat. Sear the Pure South lamb shanks until browned, in batches, then set aside. Turn the heat down to medium, add extra oil if needed, then add onion to the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring often.
  2. Place the lamb shanks in a slow cooker with bone sticking upward. Add the rest of the ingredients, so the lamb meat is covered. Cook on high for 4 hours, or low for 8, until the meat easily pulls off the bone.
  3. Remove cinnamon quill then season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with crusty white bread or your favourite sides.
Image / Supplied.
Image / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Pure South , and Olivado

