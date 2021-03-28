Partnership: Slow-Cooked Chocolate & Coffee Lamb Shanks recipe + video

A succulent roast lamb or slow cooked shanks will have everyone running to the Easter table.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 4-8 hours

Serves: 4

Ingredients

3 Tbsp Olivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil 4 Pure South Lamb Hind Shanks 1 Pure South Lamb Hind Shanks 3 garlic cloves, crushed 1 cup Nespresso Coffee 2 cups beef stock 1 tbsp Chantal Organics Tomato Paste ¾ cup Chantal Organics Chopped Tomatoes 1 tbsp red wine vinegar 2 tsp chilli powder, optional 1 cinnamon quill 1 orange, juice and grated zest 20g dark chocolate, shaved to taste Sea salt and black pepper

Crusty white bread, to serve (optional)

Directions

Add Olivado oil to a large deep frying pan over high heat. Sear the Pure South lamb shanks until browned, in batches, then set aside. Turn the heat down to medium, add extra oil if needed, then add onion to the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring often. Place the lamb shanks in a slow cooker with bone sticking upward. Add the rest of the ingredients, so the lamb meat is covered. Cook on high for 4 hours, or low for 8, until the meat easily pulls off the bone. Remove cinnamon quill then season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with crusty white bread or your favourite sides.

Image / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Pure South , and Olivado