Partnership: Rainbow Tomato Salad recipe + video

Bursting with colours and flavours, this vibrant tomato salad showcases beautiful Beekist tomatoes mingled with their tasty friends. Serve with a roast for your family Easter dinner or on its own with crusty bread for a light lunch.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
|2 boxes
|Beekist Tasty Mix or Chef's Selection tomatoes, whole, halved or quartered
|1
|red onion, thinly sliced, soaked in water for 5 minutes and squeezed out excess water
|½
|cucumber, ribboned
|A handful
|Superb Herb Basil, leaves
|A handful
|Superb Herb Purple Basil, leaves
|1 pot (125g)
|bocconcini, halved or quartered
|or 1 pot (100g)
|feta, cubed
|3 Tbsp
|Spanish black olives, halved
Dressing
|⅓ cup
|Olivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|3 tbsp
|DYC White Wine Vinegar
|1 tsp
|liquid honey
|1 Tbsp
|Superb Herb Oregano, leaves only, chopped
|To taste
|Salt and black pepper
|Crusty bread, to serve
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- In a large bowl, place all salad ingredients.
- Make the dressing: in a jar or a bowl, combine all dressing ingredients. Mix well.
- Toss salad with dressing and serve.
This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast, Beekist, Olivado and Superb Herb