Partnership: Rainbow Tomato Salad recipe + video

Serve with a roast for your family Easter dinner or on its own with crusty bread for a light lunch. To find the recipe go to EatWell/topic/fresh to watch the "step by step" instructions and a full list of ingredients and more.

Bursting with colours and flavours, this vibrant tomato salad showcases beautiful Beekist tomatoes mingled with their tasty friends. Serve with a roast for your family Easter dinner or on its own with crusty bread for a light lunch.

Prep time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

2 boxesBeekist Tasty Mix or Chef's Selection tomatoes, whole, halved or quartered
1red onion, thinly sliced, soaked in water for 5 minutes and squeezed out excess water
½cucumber, ribboned
A handfulSuperb Herb Basil, leaves
A handfulSuperb Herb Purple Basil, leaves
1 pot (125g)bocconcini, halved or quartered
or 1 pot (100g)feta, cubed
3 TbspSpanish black olives, halved

Dressing

⅓ cupOlivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil
3 tbspDYC White Wine Vinegar
1 tspliquid honey
1 TbspSuperb Herb Oregano, leaves only, chopped
To tasteSalt and black pepper
Crusty bread, to serve

Directions

  1. In a large bowl, place all salad ingredients.
  2. Make the dressing: in a jar or a bowl, combine all dressing ingredients. Mix well.
  3. Toss salad with dressing and serve.
Image / Supplied.
Image / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast, Beekist, Olivado and Superb Herb

