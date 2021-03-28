Partnership: Rainbow Tomato Salad recipe + video

Bursting with colours and flavours, this vibrant tomato salad showcases beautiful Beekist tomatoes mingled with their tasty friends. Serve with a roast for your family Easter dinner or on its own with crusty bread for a light lunch.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

2 boxes Beekist Tasty Mix or Chef's Selection tomatoes, whole, halved or quartered 1 red onion, thinly sliced, soaked in water for 5 minutes and squeezed out excess water ½ cucumber, ribboned A handful Superb Herb Basil, leaves A handful Superb Herb Purple Basil, leaves 1 pot (125g) bocconcini, halved or quartered or 1 pot (100g) feta, cubed 3 Tbsp Spanish black olives, halved

Dressing

⅓ cup Olivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil 3 tbsp DYC White Wine Vinegar 1 tsp liquid honey 1 Tbsp Superb Herb Oregano, leaves only, chopped To taste Salt and black pepper Crusty bread, to serve

Directions

In a large bowl, place all salad ingredients. Make the dressing: in a jar or a bowl, combine all dressing ingredients. Mix well. Toss salad with dressing and serve.

Image / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast, Beekist, Olivado and Superb Herb