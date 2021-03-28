Partnership: Fresh Pineapple Tart With Chocolate Cream recipe + video

In a large bowl or a food processor, place FreshLife ground almonds , sugar, flour and butter. Use your fingertips to work the butter into the dry ingredients until it becomes like breadcrumbs. Or pulse if you are using a food processor. Add the egg and combine into a ball of dough. Lightly knead it a few times and wrap with cling film and chill until firm for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180C. Butter the flan tin and dust with flour. Place the dough into the prepared tin. With the back of a spoon, press the dough into the tin to make an even layer. Chill for 15 minutes.

Bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes until the pastry is golden and shrinking away slightly from the side of the tin. Transfer the pastry to a serving dish and let cool.

Pour the cream in a small saucepan. Add the chocolate. Heat over a low heat, stirring occasionally to melt the chocolate completely and smooth. Let cool slightly, then refrigerate until just cold, stirring occasionally.

Using an electric whisk, beat the chilled chocolate cream until fluffy and lighter in colour.