Partnership: Fresh Pineapple Tart With Chocolate Cream recipe + video

A simple fresh pineapple tart inspired by the traditional Italian fruit tarts. A layer of rich chocolate cream is spread on an almond pastry to make a perfect Kiwi favourite - choc plus pineapple base for topping with pineapple slices.
Prep time: 30 minutes + chilling time
Cook time: 35 minutes
Makes: 1 large tart
Ingredients
Base
|120g
|FreshLife ground almonds
|60g
|granulated sugar
|120g
|plain flour
|120g
|unsalted butter, cold cubed
|1 whole
|egg
Filling
|1½ cups
|fresh cream
|300g
|plain dark chocolate, chopped
|½ cup
|Dole Tropical Gold Pineapple, cut into triangles
Superb Herb mint leaves, to garnish
Directions
- In a large bowl or a food processor, place FreshLife ground almonds, sugar, flour and butter. Use your fingertips to work the butter into the dry ingredients until it becomes like breadcrumbs. Or pulse if you are using a food processor. Add the egg and combine into a ball of dough. Lightly knead it a few times and wrap with cling film and chill until firm for at least 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Butter the flan tin and dust with flour. Place the dough into the prepared tin. With the back of a spoon, press the dough into the tin to make an even layer. Chill for 15 minutes.
- Bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes until the pastry is golden and shrinking away slightly from the side of the tin. Transfer the pastry to a serving dish and let cool.
- Pour the cream in a small saucepan. Add the chocolate. Heat over a low heat, stirring occasionally to melt the chocolate completely and smooth. Let cool slightly, then refrigerate until just cold, stirring occasionally.
- Using an electric whisk, beat the chilled chocolate cream until fluffy and lighter in colour.
- With a palette knife, spread the chocolate cream over the cooled almond pastry in a smooth even layer. Arrange the Dole Tropical Gold Pineapple slices on top of the chocolate cream. Decorate with a few Superb Herb mint leaves.
This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast, FreshLife, Dole and Superb Herb.