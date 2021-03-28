Partnership: Corn thins three ways recipe + video

Corn thins popped corn cakes are made from delicious popped corn bursting with the popcorn flavour of a snack you'd want to keep munching on. And you can. Corn thins are a crisp snack, always thin on calories, never thin on taste.
Leftover Roast Beef & Wasabi Mayo
Next time you have leftover roast beef make these delectable roast beef and wasabi mayo corn thins. The flavour combinations are divine.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
|⅓ cup
|Mayonnaise
|1 tsp
|wasabi, or to taste
|4
|Real Foods Corn Thins Sesame
|1 whole
|NZ Avocado, sliced
|150g
|Pure South Roast Beef, thinly sliced
|2
|radishes, sliced very thinly
|½ cup
|Superb Herb Cress, to garnish
Directions
- In a small bowl stir mayonnaise and wasabi together until well combined.
- Lay corn thins on a chopping board. Slather generously with wasabi mayonnaise, then top with sliced avocado, roast beef and radish. Garnish with fresh cress.
Whipped Ricotta, Roast Tomato & Basil
There's nothing better than flavorsome baked tomatoes, creamy ricotta and fresh basil. Make this for lunch or serve as a delicious appetizer.
Prep time: 5-10 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Serves: 2
Ingredients
|1 pack
|Beekist Chef's Selection Tomatoes, whole and halved Drizzle of Olivado Avocado Oil with Basil
|4
|Real Foods Corn Thins Multigrain
|½ cup
|Superb Herb Mini Leaf Basil, to garnish
|1 cup
|ricotta
|1
|clove garlic, crushed
|½ cup
|Superb Herb Mini Leaf Basil, chopped
|¼ tsp
|each sea salt and black pepper
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Line a baking tray with baking paper. Place tomatoes on, drizzle with oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste, then bake for 20 minutes until gorgeously roasted.
- Whipped ricotta: Add ingredients to a blender and blend for 30 seconds. Scrape down the sides with a spatula and pulse to combine. Set aside.
- To serve slather corn thins with whipped ricotta, then load with roast tomatoes, mini leaf basil and cracked black pepper.
Grilled Banana & Macadamia Tropicana Bite
We make these grilled banana and macadamia corn thins for a delicious brunch, though they can be served for dessert.
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 12 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
|3
|Dole Bobby Bananas
|4 Tbsp
|maple syrup, divided
|1 tsp
|cinnamon
|1 cup
|FreshLife Macadamia Nuts, chopped
|A pinch
|sea salt
|4
|Real Foods Corn Thins Sesame
|½ cup
|coconut yoghurt
|¼ cup
|passionfruit syrup
|¼ cup
|FreshLife Coconut Chips, lightly toasted
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line 2 baking trays with baking paper.
- Slice Bobby Bananas in half lengthwise, leaving the skins on. Place them cut-side-up on 1 baking tray. Drizzle with 2 Tbsp maple syrup and sprinkle with cinnamon.
- Scatter macadamia nuts on the remaining baking tray. Drizzle with remaining maple syrup and sprinkle with sea salt.
- Pop the banana tray at the top of the oven with the macadamias below. Roast both for 10-12 minutes, until golden.
- Serve corn thins slathered with coconut yogurt, topped with (peeled) baked bananas and roasted macadamias. Drizzle with passionfruit syrup and sprinkle with coconut chips.
