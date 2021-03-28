Website of the Year

Partnership: Corn thins three ways recipe + video

Corn thins are a crisp snack, always thin on calories, never thin on taste. This easy recipe video is created in partnership with Fresh Fast. To find the recipe go to EatWell/topic/fresh to watch the "step by step" instructions and a full list of ingredients and more.

Corn thins popped corn cakes are made from delicious popped corn bursting with the popcorn flavour of a snack you'd want to keep munching on. And you can. Corn thins are a crisp snack, always thin on calories, never thin on taste.

Leftover Roast Beef & Wasabi Mayo

Corn Thins - Leftover roast beef and wasabi mayo. Image / Supplied.
Next time you have leftover roast beef make these delectable roast beef and wasabi mayo corn thins. The flavour combinations are divine.

Prep time: 10 minutes
Serves: 2

Ingredients

⅓ cupMayonnaise
1 tspwasabi, or to taste
4Real Foods Corn Thins Sesame
1 wholeNZ Avocado, sliced
150gPure South Roast Beef, thinly sliced
2radishes, sliced very thinly
½ cupSuperb Herb Cress, to garnish

Directions

  1. In a small bowl stir mayonnaise and wasabi together until well combined.
  2. Lay corn thins on a chopping board. Slather generously with wasabi mayonnaise, then top with sliced avocado, roast beef and radish. Garnish with fresh cress.

Whipped Ricotta, Roast Tomato & Basil

Corn Thins - Whipped ricotta, roast tomato and basil. Image/ Supplied.
There's nothing better than flavorsome baked tomatoes, creamy ricotta and fresh basil. Make this for lunch or serve as a delicious appetizer.

Prep time: 5-10 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 packBeekist Chef's Selection Tomatoes, whole and halved Drizzle of Olivado Avocado Oil with Basil
4Real Foods Corn Thins Multigrain
½ cupSuperb Herb Mini Leaf Basil, to garnish
1 cupricotta
1clove garlic, crushed
½ cupSuperb Herb Mini Leaf Basil, chopped
¼ tspeach sea salt and black pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.
  2. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Place tomatoes on, drizzle with oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste, then bake for 20 minutes until gorgeously roasted.
  3. Whipped ricotta: Add ingredients to a blender and blend for 30 seconds. Scrape down the sides with a spatula and pulse to combine. Set aside.
  4. To serve slather corn thins with whipped ricotta, then load with roast tomatoes, mini leaf basil and cracked black pepper.

Grilled Banana & Macadamia Tropicana Bite

Corn Thins - Grilled banana and Macadamia. Image / Supplied.
We make these grilled banana and macadamia corn thins for a delicious brunch, though they can be served for dessert.

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 12 minutes
Serves: 2

Ingredients

3Dole Bobby Bananas
4 Tbspmaple syrup, divided
1 tspcinnamon
1 cupFreshLife Macadamia Nuts, chopped
A pinchsea salt
4Real Foods Corn Thins Sesame
½ cupcoconut yoghurt
¼ cuppassionfruit syrup
¼ cupFreshLife Coconut Chips, lightly toasted

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line 2 baking trays with baking paper.
  2. Slice Bobby Bananas in half lengthwise, leaving the skins on. Place them cut-side-up on 1 baking tray. Drizzle with 2 Tbsp maple syrup and sprinkle with cinnamon.
  3. Scatter macadamia nuts on the remaining baking tray. Drizzle with remaining maple syrup and sprinkle with sea salt.
  4. Pop the banana tray at the top of the oven with the macadamias below. Roast both for 10-12 minutes, until golden.
  5. Serve corn thins slathered with coconut yogurt, topped with (peeled) baked bananas and roasted macadamias. Drizzle with passionfruit syrup and sprinkle with coconut chips.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.

Recipes supplied by