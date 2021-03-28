Partnership: Corn thins three ways recipe + video

Corn thins popped corn cakes are made from delicious popped corn bursting with the popcorn flavour of a snack you'd want to keep munching on. And you can. Corn thins are a crisp snack, always thin on calories, never thin on taste.

Leftover Roast Beef & Wasabi Mayo

Corn Thins - Leftover roast beef and wasabi mayo. Image / Supplied.

Next time you have leftover roast beef make these delectable roast beef and wasabi mayo corn thins. The flavour combinations are divine.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

⅓ cup Mayonnaise 1 tsp wasabi, or to taste 4 Real Foods Corn Thins Sesame 1 whole NZ Avocado, sliced 150g Pure South Roast Beef, thinly sliced 2 radishes, sliced very thinly ½ cup Superb Herb Cress, to garnish

Directions

In a small bowl stir mayonnaise and wasabi together until well combined. Lay corn thins on a chopping board. Slather generously with wasabi mayonnaise, then top with sliced avocado, roast beef and radish. Garnish with fresh cress

Whipped Ricotta, Roast Tomato & Basil

Corn Thins - Whipped ricotta, roast tomato and basil. Image/ Supplied.

There's nothing better than flavorsome baked tomatoes, creamy ricotta and fresh basil. Make this for lunch or serve as a delicious appetizer.

Prep time: 5-10 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 pack Beekist Chef's Selection Tomatoes, whole and halved Drizzle of Olivado Avocado Oil with Basil 4 Real Foods Corn Thins Multigrain ½ cup Superb Herb Mini Leaf Basil, to garnish 1 cup ricotta 1 clove garlic, crushed ½ cup Superb Herb Mini Leaf Basil, chopped ¼ tsp each sea salt and black pepper

Directions

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Place tomatoes on, drizzle with oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste, then bake for 20 minutes until gorgeously roasted. Whipped ricotta: Add ingredients to a blender and blend for 30 seconds. Scrape down the sides with a spatula and pulse to combine. Set aside. To serve slather corn thins with whipped ricotta, then load with roast tomatoes, mini leaf basil and cracked black pepper.

Grilled Banana & Macadamia Tropicana Bite

Corn Thins - Grilled banana and Macadamia. Image / Supplied.

We make these grilled banana and macadamia corn thins for a delicious brunch, though they can be served for dessert.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

3 Dole Bobby Bananas 4 Tbsp maple syrup, divided 1 tsp cinnamon 1 cup FreshLife Macadamia Nuts, chopped A pinch sea salt 4 Real Foods Corn Thins Sesame ½ cup coconut yoghurt ¼ cup passionfruit syrup ¼ cup FreshLife Coconut Chips, lightly toasted

Directions

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line 2 baking trays with baking paper. Slice Bobby Bananas in half lengthwise, leaving the skins on. Place them cut-side-up on 1 baking tray. Drizzle with 2 Tbsp maple syrup and sprinkle with cinnamon. Scatter macadamia nuts on the remaining baking tray. Drizzle with remaining maple syrup and sprinkle with sea salt. Pop the banana tray at the top of the oven with the macadamias below. Roast both for 10-12 minutes, until golden. Serve corn thins slathered with coconut yogurt, topped with (peeled) baked bananas and roasted macadamias. Drizzle with passionfruit syrup and sprinkle with coconut chips.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.