Panzanella salad

Babiche Martens

One of my favourite salads at this time of the year is panzanella. Luckily, I had a delightful mix of beautiful and tasty tomatoes left over from a photo shoot recently so thought, what better use? A few mouthfuls of this and you will be transported to the warmth of a Mediterranean seaside eatery.

For the dressing

1 cup Chopped tomatoes (Main) 2 Tbsp Olive oil 1 tsp White wine vinegar 1 tsp Caster sugar 1 pinch Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the salad

4 cups Tomatoes, mixed, some chopped (Main) 1 Avocado, peeled and sliced (Main) ⅓ French stick, ripped into pieces 100 g Feta, crumbled 1 cup Basil leaves ¼ Red onions, sliced

Directions

For the dressing, place the tomatoes, oil, vinegar, sugar into a processor and blitz. Season with salt and pepper to taste. For the salad, place the tomatoes, avocado, bread pieces, feta, basil leaves and red onion on a large platter. Gently mix through the tomato dressing.

