Panzanella salad

One of my favourite salads at this time of the year is panzanella. Luckily, I had a delightful mix of beautiful and tasty tomatoes left over from a photo shoot recently so thought, what better use? A few mouthfuls of this and you will be transported to the warmth of a Mediterranean seaside eatery.
For the dressing
|1 cup
|Chopped tomatoes (Main)
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 tsp
|White wine vinegar
|1 tsp
|Caster sugar
|1 pinch
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the salad
|4 cups
|Tomatoes, mixed, some chopped (Main)
|1
|Avocado, peeled and sliced (Main)
|⅓
|French stick, ripped into pieces
|100 g
|Feta, crumbled
|1 cup
|Basil leaves
|¼
|Red onions, sliced
Directions
- For the dressing, place the tomatoes, oil, vinegar, sugar into a processor and blitz. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- For the salad, place the tomatoes, avocado, bread pieces, feta, basil leaves and red onion on a large platter. Gently mix through the tomato dressing.