Panzanella salad

for 4 people

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

One of my favourite salads at this time of the year is panzanella. Luckily, I had a delightful mix of beautiful and tasty tomatoes left over from a photo shoot recently so thought, what better use? A few mouthfuls of this and you will be transported to the warmth of a Mediterranean seaside eatery.

For the dressing

1 cupChopped tomatoes (Main)
2 TbspOlive oil
1 tspWhite wine vinegar
1 tspCaster sugar
1 pinchSalt and freshly ground black pepper

For the salad

4 cupsTomatoes, mixed, some chopped (Main)
1Avocado, peeled and sliced (Main)
French stick, ripped into pieces
100 gFeta, crumbled
1 cupBasil leaves
¼ Red onions, sliced

Directions

  1. For the dressing, place the tomatoes, oil, vinegar, sugar into a processor and blitz. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  2. For the salad, place the tomatoes, avocado, bread pieces, feta, basil leaves and red onion on a large platter. Gently mix through the tomato dressing.

