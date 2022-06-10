Oyster fritters

Ingredients
|1
|Egg, beaten
|½ cup
|Soda water, cold
|½ cup
|Flour, seasoned and sifted
|1 handful
|Fresh chives, small, chopped
|1 handful
|Parsley, chopped
|½
|Lemons, zested
|6
|Oysters, or more if desired (Main)
|1 serving
|Grapeseed oil, or any frying oil
|1
|Lemon, cut into wedges to serve
Directions
- Beat the egg with the cold soda water, then add to the seasoned sifted flour and mix to a batter.
- Chop the chives and parsley and add to the batter with the lemon zest.
- Dip freshly shucked oysters into the batter and shallow fry in clean hot frying oil.
- Drain oysters, sprinkle with sea salt, and serve with lemon wedges.