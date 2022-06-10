Voyager 2021 media awards
Oyster fritters

Tamara West

Warren Elwin
By
Warren Elwin

Food writer

Ingredients

1Egg, beaten
½ cupSoda water, cold
½ cupFlour, seasoned and sifted
1 handfulFresh chives, small, chopped
1 handfulParsley, chopped
½ Lemons, zested
6Oysters, or more if desired (Main)
1 servingGrapeseed oil, or any frying oil
1Lemon, cut into wedges to serve

Directions

  1. Beat the egg with the cold soda water, then add to the seasoned sifted flour and mix to a batter.
  2. Chop the chives and parsley and add to the batter with the lemon zest.
  3. Dip freshly shucked oysters into the batter and shallow fry in clean hot frying oil.
  4. Drain oysters, sprinkle with sea salt, and serve with lemon wedges.

