Ottolenghi-inspired Middle Eastern roasted carrots and tahini yoghurt dressing

Middle Eastern Roasted Carrots and Tahini Yoghurt, from Salad: 70 delicious recipes for every occasion by the Two Raw Sisters.

One of our favourite cooks, Yotam Ottolenghi, has taught us how to weave our favourite sweet Middle Eastern flavours — such as cinnamon, pomegranate molasses and Medjool dates — into savoury salads like this one. And my gosh, this salad does that so well. This is our go-to for entertaining, served with a slow-cooked lamb shoulder.

Ingredients

1 bunch spring carrots or 6 carrots, cut into sticks 1 red onion, thinly sliced into wedges 400g can chickpeas, drained, rinsed and patted dry ½ tsp ground cinnamon 1 tsp pomegranate molasses Pinch sea salt Glug oil

To serve

Handful fresh rocket 3 medjool dates, pitted and thinly sliced Handful fresh mint, roughly chopped ⅓ cup walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped ¾ cup tahini yoghurt (recipe below) Sprinkle dukkah Drizzle pomegranate molasses

Directions

Preheat the oven to 220°C. Place the carrots, red onion, chickpeas, cinnamon, pomegranate molasses and sea salt in a bowl and drizzle with oil. Toss until everything is well coated. Place on a baking tray and roast for 20–25 minutes. To layer up the salad, start with a handful of fresh rocket, followed by some of the roasted carrot mixture, dates, mint, walnuts, dollops of Tahini Yoghurt and a sprinkle of dukkah. Repeat the layers 1–2 times. Finish with a drizzle of pomegranate molasses. Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.

Tahini yoghurt

½ cup plant-based or dairy yoghurt 2 Tbsp tahini 1 tsp apple cider vinegar Pinch sea salt

Place all the ingredients in a small bowl. Mix until everything is well combined and has a smooth creamy consistency. If your dressing is too thick, add more water; if it's too runny, add more yoghurt. Store in an airtight container or jar in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Salad: 70 delicious recipes for every occasion by the Two Raw Sisters. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ.

