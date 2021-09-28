Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Ottolenghi-inspired Middle Eastern roasted carrots and tahini yoghurt dressing

40 minutes
for 6-8 people
Middle Eastern Roasted Carrots and Tahini Yoghurt, from Salad: 70 delicious recipes for every occasion by the Two Raw Sisters.

One of our favourite cooks, Yotam Ottolenghi, has taught us how to weave our favourite sweet Middle Eastern flavours — such as cinnamon, pomegranate molasses and Medjool dates — into savoury salads like this one. And my gosh, this salad does that so well. This is our go-to for entertaining, served with a slow-cooked lamb shoulder.

Ingredients

1 bunchspring carrots or 6 carrots, cut into sticks
1red onion, thinly sliced into wedges
400g canchickpeas, drained, rinsed and patted dry
½ tspground cinnamon
1 tsppomegranate molasses
Pinchsea salt
Glugoil

To serve

Handfulfresh rocket
3medjool dates, pitted and thinly sliced
Handfulfresh mint, roughly chopped
⅓ cupwalnuts, toasted and roughly chopped
¾ cuptahini yoghurt (recipe below)
Sprinkledukkah
Drizzlepomegranate molasses

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 220°C.
  2. Place the carrots, red onion, chickpeas, cinnamon, pomegranate molasses and sea salt in a bowl and drizzle with oil. Toss until everything is well coated. Place on a baking tray and roast for 20–25 minutes.
  3. To layer up the salad, start with a handful of fresh rocket, followed by some of the roasted carrot mixture, dates, mint, walnuts, dollops of Tahini Yoghurt and a sprinkle of dukkah. Repeat the layers 1–2 times. Finish with a drizzle of pomegranate molasses.
  4. Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.

Tahini yoghurt

½ cupplant-based or dairy yoghurt
2 Tbsptahini
1 tspapple cider vinegar
Pinchsea salt
  • Place all the ingredients in a small bowl. Mix until everything is well combined and has a smooth creamy consistency. If your dressing is too thick, add more water; if it's too runny, add more yoghurt. Store in an airtight container or jar in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
Salad: 70 delicious recipes for every occasion by the Two Raw Sisters. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ.
Edited extract from Salad: 70 delicious recipes for every occasion by the Two Raw Sisters. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ.

