Ottolenghi-inspired Middle Eastern roasted carrots and tahini yoghurt dressing
40 minutes
for 6-8 people
Middle Eastern Roasted Carrots and Tahini Yoghurt, from Salad: 70 delicious recipes for every occasion by the Two Raw Sisters.
One of our favourite cooks, Yotam Ottolenghi, has taught us how to weave our favourite sweet Middle Eastern flavours — such as cinnamon, pomegranate molasses and Medjool dates — into savoury salads like this one. And my gosh, this salad does that so well. This is our go-to for entertaining, served with a slow-cooked lamb shoulder.
Ingredients
1 bunch
spring carrots or 6 carrots, cut into sticks
1
red onion, thinly sliced into wedges
400g can
chickpeas, drained, rinsed and patted dry
½ tsp
ground cinnamon
1 tsp
pomegranate molasses
Pinch
sea salt
Glug
oil
To serve
Handful
fresh rocket
3
medjool dates, pitted and thinly sliced
Handful
fresh mint, roughly chopped
⅓ cup
walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped
¾ cup
tahini yoghurt (recipe below)
Sprinkle
dukkah
Drizzle
pomegranate molasses
Directions
Preheat the oven to 220°C.
Place the carrots, red onion, chickpeas, cinnamon, pomegranate molasses and sea salt in a bowl and drizzle with oil. Toss until everything is well coated. Place on a baking tray and roast for 20–25 minutes.
To layer up the salad, start with a handful of fresh rocket, followed by some of the roasted carrot mixture, dates, mint, walnuts, dollops of Tahini Yoghurt and a sprinkle of dukkah. Repeat the layers 1–2 times. Finish with a drizzle of pomegranate molasses.
Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.
Place all the ingredients in a small bowl. Mix until everything is well combined and has a smooth creamy consistency. If your dressing is too thick, add more water; if it's too runny, add more yoghurt. Store in an airtight container or jar in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
Edited extract from Salad: 70 delicious recipes for every occasion by the Two Raw Sisters. Published by Allen & Unwin NZ.