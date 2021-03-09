Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Nutty Brown Rice Salad

for 4 – 6 people
Nutty Brown Rice Salad

Tracey Bennett - aka The Reckless Foodie - brings us this Nutty Brown Rice Salad.

Tracey Bennett aka "The Reckless Foodie" is a plant-based wholefood chef who, together
with her husband Jason Shon Bennett, runs wellness and fasting retreats. Tracey shares this delightful, healthy salad recipe with us.

I find it really great to have a repertoire of salads that I can throw together and have in the fridge for an easy lunch on a bed of greens or to take to a BBQ or shared dinner. I have been looking for a tasty brown rice salad and after a bit of research and much trial and error, I have come up with this scrumptious one. The dressing gives it a good ginger zing!

Ingredients

½ cupsesame seeds
½ cupsunflower seeds
½ cuppumpkin seeds
½ cupchopped raw cashews
3 cupscooked brown basmati rice
1red onion, chopped small
2spring onions, chopped small
1 cupcorn kernels
1red capsicum, diced
½ cupcurrants
Grated zestof a lemon
1 – 2 cupsedamame beans
½ cupparsley, finely chopped (optional)

Dressing

½ cupolive oil
½ cuptamari
2 clovesgarlic, finely chopped
1-2 inch knobof fresh ginger, finely chopped
Juiceof one lemon

Directions

  1. Put all the nuts and seeds into an oven tray and bake on medium heat for about 10 minutes or until golden (and some popped!)
  2. Put the cooled cooked rice into a serving bowl and add all other ingredients including the nuts once cooled. Mix together well.
  3. To make the dressing, just combine all ingredients and whisk well.
  4. Pour dressing over the salad and fold it through. Voila! It's ready to eat.

Collections you may like

Make ahead dinners
Eatwell

Make ahead dinners

Quick Read

Get ahead by making these recipes and freezing - then all you have to do is reheat.

Healthy baking
Eatwell

Healthy baking

Quick Read

Get inspired with our favourite baking recipes made with nutritious ingredients.

Recipes supplied by