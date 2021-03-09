Tracey Bennett - aka The Reckless Foodie - brings us this Nutty Brown Rice Salad.

Tracey Bennett aka "The Reckless Foodie" is a plant-based wholefood chef who, together

with her husband Jason Shon Bennett, runs wellness and fasting retreats. Tracey shares this delightful, healthy salad recipe with us.

I find it really great to have a repertoire of salads that I can throw together and have in the fridge for an easy lunch on a bed of greens or to take to a BBQ or shared dinner. I have been looking for a tasty brown rice salad and after a bit of research and much trial and error, I have come up with this scrumptious one. The dressing gives it a good ginger zing!

Ingredients

½ cup sesame seeds ½ cup sunflower seeds ½ cup pumpkin seeds ½ cup chopped raw cashews 3 cups cooked brown basmati rice 1 red onion, chopped small 2 spring onions, chopped small 1 cup corn kernels 1 red capsicum, diced ½ cup currants Grated zest of a lemon 1 – 2 cups edamame beans ½ cup parsley, finely chopped (optional)

Dressing

½ cup olive oil ½ cup tamari 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1-2 inch knob of fresh ginger, finely chopped Juice of one lemon

Directions