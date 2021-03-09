Nutty Brown Rice Salad

Tracey Bennett aka "The Reckless Foodie" is a plant-based wholefood chef who, together
with her husband Jason Shon Bennett, runs wellness and fasting retreats. Tracey shares this delightful, healthy salad recipe with us.
I find it really great to have a repertoire of salads that I can throw together and have in the fridge for an easy lunch on a bed of greens or to take to a BBQ or shared dinner. I have been looking for a tasty brown rice salad and after a bit of research and much trial and error, I have come up with this scrumptious one. The dressing gives it a good ginger zing!
Ingredients
|½ cup
|sesame seeds
|½ cup
|sunflower seeds
|½ cup
|pumpkin seeds
|½ cup
|chopped raw cashews
|3 cups
|cooked brown basmati rice
|1
|red onion, chopped small
|2
|spring onions, chopped small
|1 cup
|corn kernels
|1
|red capsicum, diced
|½ cup
|currants
|Grated zest
|of a lemon
|1 – 2 cups
|edamame beans
|½ cup
|parsley, finely chopped (optional)
Dressing
|½ cup
|olive oil
|½ cup
|tamari
|2 cloves
|garlic, finely chopped
|1-2 inch knob
|of fresh ginger, finely chopped
|Juice
|of one lemon
Directions
- Put all the nuts and seeds into an oven tray and bake on medium heat for about 10 minutes or until golden (and some popped!)
- Put the cooled cooked rice into a serving bowl and add all other ingredients including the nuts once cooled. Mix together well.
- To make the dressing, just combine all ingredients and whisk well.
- Pour dressing over the salad and fold it through. Voila! It's ready to eat.