No-recipe jam tarts

Make the tart cases in muffin tins using sweet short pastry. Do this by carefully lining a muffin tin with pastry rounds, covering with foil or baking paper, filling with baking beans and baking them blind at 200C for about 8 minutes or until browning around the edges.

Remove from the oven and cool completely. Carefully remove from the tins. If you're in a hurry you could just buy some tart cases and freshen them up by placing them side by side on an oven tray and placing in a 200C oven for a few minutes. Be careful not to burn them.