No-recipe jam tarts

These are hardly a recipe because it's so easy. I used this ten minute berry jam to make these tarts. Note that I don't bake the jam in with the pastry.
Ingredients
|1 bottle
|Jam, a flavour of your choice
|1 packet
|Pastry, I used Paneton Made with Butter Pastry (Main)
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Make the tart cases in muffin tins using sweet short pastry. Do this by carefully lining a muffin tin with pastry rounds, covering with foil or baking paper, filling with baking beans and baking them blind at 200C for about 8 minutes or until browning around the edges.
- Remove from the oven and cool completely. Carefully remove from the tins. If you're in a hurry you could just buy some tart cases and freshen them up by placing them side by side on an oven tray and placing in a 200C oven for a few minutes. Be careful not to burn them.
- To serve, put a dollop ofjamin each tart case and top with a spoonful of whipped cream. Make plenty.