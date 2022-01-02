No oven, no problem: meals that don't require cooking

Melon balls, prosciutto mozzarella balls and mint salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

New year, new levels of relaxation. After the fuss and rush of Christmas and New Year's Eve, take it easy with these fresh and easy recipes, no oven required.

Raw fish in fresh white bread

For a moreish start to a special picnic, this raw coconut fish is perfect. Place a lettuce leaf on a slice of fresh white bread, pile with fish, wrap and eat.

Herb fish with really white soft bread. Photo / Babiche Martens

200 g fresh raw fish, cut into cubes

1 lemon, zest and juice only

1 lime, juice only

¼ tsp salt

½ cup coconut cream

¼ cup chopped dill

1 Tbsp dill leaves, to garnish

1 loaf soft white bread, sliced for serving

1 lettuce, separated into leaves

1. Into a glass bowl, place the fish. Stir through the lemon, lime and salt. Cover and place into the fridge overnight to allow the fish to cook.

2. Drain the excess juice. Fold through the coconut cream and dill. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Serve with lettuce and bread.

Melon, prosciutto and mozzarella salad

Fresh and prepared straight on to the serving platter, this melon ball and prosciutto salad is the perfect accompaniment to any festive meal. You could serve as a refreshing starter or, if you do fancy cooking, with barbecued grilled meat.

Melon balls, prosciutto mozzarella balls and mint salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

½ honeydew melon

½ rock melon

8 slices prosciutto, halved

1 mozzarella ball, torn

1 cup mint, and basil leaves, shredded

1 squeeze fresh lime juice, to serve

1. Using a melon baller, scoop from the insides of the melons, or cut into even-sized pieces.

2. Place the melon balls, prosciutto, mozzarella and herbs on a platter and squeeze with lime.

Simple gazpacho

A favourite right now is gazpacho, the tomato-based soup, which originates from Spain and can be served cold during summer and autumn. It's cool and refreshing, perfect for these hot Indian summer days.

Gazpacho. Photo / Babiche Martens

6 large ripe tomatoes

2 garlic cloves

2 red peppers, seeds removed

1 green pepper, seeds removed

1 small red onion, chopped roughly

1 telegraph cucumber

¼ cup olive oil

2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

¼ cup basil leaves

1. In a blender place the tomatoes, garlic, one-and-a-half red peppers and the green pepper, half the red onion and cucumber. Blend until as smooth as you can get it.

2. Pour through a coarse sieve into a large bowl. Discard bits in the sieve. Stir through olive oil and vinegar. Refrigerate until well chilled.

3. Cut the rest of the red pepper, onion and cucumber into small dice, season and stir through basil.

Serve gazpacho in bowls. Top with a spoon of diced vegetables and one large crouton or a few smaller ones on top.

- All recipes by Angela Casley

