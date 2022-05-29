Nadia Lim's chicken, vegetable & split pea soup

For the parents of young children, from newborn to school age, Nadia Lim's new cookbook "Yum!" will become an essential go-to for nutritious meals - backed by two of NZ's leading pediadiatric dietitians - that all the family will be eager to tuck into.

Of this dish, Nadia says: "There are few dishes more comforting than homemade chicken soup. Whenever I make chicken soup I use a whole chicken which makes a beautiful fresh stock, far nicer in flavour than any stock you could ever buy. And what's so fabulous about this soup is it is so simple to make and you can be so flexible with the vegetables you add; so it's great for using up what's in your fridge."

Ingredients

1 whole free-range chicken (size 14 or 16) 2 litres, approximately water 1 tsp salt 1 large leek (white part) or 2 onions, finely chopped 4-5 cups diced carrot, pumpkin, butternut and celery 1 cup split yellow peas 1-2 cups diced courgette, peas and corn kernels (fresh or frozen) ¼ cup chopped fresh herbs (eg parsley, coriander, marjoram, oregano)

Directions