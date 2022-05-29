Nadia Lim's bibimbap bowl

In a small bowl mix soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, garlic and sesame oil. Set aside.

Combine rice and water in a medium pot. Bring to the boil, cover and reduce to lowest heat to cook for 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and leave rice to steam (still covered) for a further 8 minutes.

Heat a drizzle of oil in a large fry pan on medium-high heat. Cook mince/tofu and mushrooms (if using) until well browned, breaking up the mince as it cooks. Add soy sauce mixture and continue cooking for a few more minutes until the mince starts caramelising a little. Set aside and keep warm.

Heat another drizzle of oil in the fry pan and add broccoli and spinach. Cook for a few minutes until spinach has wilted. Mix cooked vegetables through the rice.

Heat another drizzle of oil in the fry pan the broccoli was cooked in and carefully crack in eggs, one by one. Cook for a few minutes until whites have set and yolks are soft.