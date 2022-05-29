Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Nadia Lim's bibimbap bowl

for 2 adults + 2 children people
Nadia Lim
By
Nadia Lim

Food writer and author

For the parents of young children, from newborn to school age, Nadia Lim's new cookbook "Yum!" will become an essential go-to for nutritious meals - backed by two of NZ's leading pediadiatric dietitians - that all the family will be eager to tuck into. Here's taster...

Ingredients

1½ Tbspsoy sauce
1 tspbrown sugar
1 tspfinely grated fresh ginger
2 clovesgarlic, minced
1 tspsesame oil
1½ cupsjasmine or short grain rice
2¼ cupswater
½ headbroccoli, finely chopped
400glean beef or free-range chicken or pork mince
100gshiitake mushrooms, finely diced (optional)
4 large handfulsbaby spinach, chopped

To serve

4free-range eggs
1-2carrots, coarsely grated or cut into fine matchsticks
½cucumber, thinly sliced
1 Tbsptoasted sesame seeds
To tastefinely sliced spring onion, kimchi and extra chilli sauce (optional, for adults)

Directions

  1. In a small bowl mix soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, garlic and sesame oil. Set aside.
  2. Combine rice and water in a medium pot. Bring to the boil, cover and reduce to lowest heat to cook for 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and leave rice to steam (still covered) for a further 8 minutes.
  3. Heat a drizzle of oil in a large fry pan on medium-high heat. Cook mince/tofu and mushrooms (if using) until well browned, breaking up the mince as it cooks. Add soy sauce mixture and continue cooking for a few more minutes until the mince starts caramelising a little. Set aside and keep warm.
  4. Heat another drizzle of oil in the fry pan and add broccoli and spinach. Cook for a few minutes until spinach has wilted. Mix cooked vegetables through the rice.
  5. Heat another drizzle of oil in the fry pan the broccoli was cooked in and carefully crack in eggs, one by one. Cook for a few minutes until whites have set and yolks are soft.
  6. To serve, divide rice between bowls and top with a small pile of mince/tofu, carrot and cucumber. Top each bowl with a fried egg and sprinkle over sesame seeds. For adults (or keen kids), serve with spring onions, chilli sauce and kimchi on the side.

