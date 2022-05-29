Nadia Lim's bibimbap bowl

For the parents of young children, from newborn to school age, Nadia Lim's new cookbook "Yum!" will become an essential go-to for nutritious meals - backed by two of NZ's leading pediadiatric dietitians - that all the family will be eager to tuck into. Here's taster...
Ingredients
|1½ Tbsp
|soy sauce
|1 tsp
|brown sugar
|1 tsp
|finely grated fresh ginger
|2 cloves
|garlic, minced
|1 tsp
|sesame oil
|1½ cups
|jasmine or short grain rice
|2¼ cups
|water
|½ head
|broccoli, finely chopped
|400g
|lean beef or free-range chicken or pork mince
|100g
|shiitake mushrooms, finely diced (optional)
|4 large handfuls
|baby spinach, chopped
To serve
|4
|free-range eggs
|1-2
|carrots, coarsely grated or cut into fine matchsticks
|½
|cucumber, thinly sliced
|1 Tbsp
|toasted sesame seeds
|To taste
|finely sliced spring onion, kimchi and extra chilli sauce (optional, for adults)
Directions
- In a small bowl mix soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, garlic and sesame oil. Set aside.
- Combine rice and water in a medium pot. Bring to the boil, cover and reduce to lowest heat to cook for 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and leave rice to steam (still covered) for a further 8 minutes.
- Heat a drizzle of oil in a large fry pan on medium-high heat. Cook mince/tofu and mushrooms (if using) until well browned, breaking up the mince as it cooks. Add soy sauce mixture and continue cooking for a few more minutes until the mince starts caramelising a little. Set aside and keep warm.
- Heat another drizzle of oil in the fry pan and add broccoli and spinach. Cook for a few minutes until spinach has wilted. Mix cooked vegetables through the rice.
- Heat another drizzle of oil in the fry pan the broccoli was cooked in and carefully crack in eggs, one by one. Cook for a few minutes until whites have set and yolks are soft.
- To serve, divide rice between bowls and top with a small pile of mince/tofu, carrot and cucumber. Top each bowl with a fried egg and sprinkle over sesame seeds. For adults (or keen kids), serve with spring onions, chilli sauce and kimchi on the side.