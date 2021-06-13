Mustard chicken and potato gratin

This addictive chicken and potato dish combines cream, Kiwi favourite onion
soup mix and rosemary for an aromatic and flavour-packed sauce that's bound
to be a hit. The ultimate comfort food it's perfect for the fussiest of little
eaters. Serve this effortless dish alongside a light and bright green salad!
Serves: 4
Prep time: 15 mins
Cooking time: 60 mins
Skill level: Easy as
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Pams Wholegrain Mustard
|1
|Packet onion soup mix
|2 Tbsp
|Fresh rosemary leaves
|8
|Chicken drumsticks
|200 ml
|Pams Cream
|4-5
|Large Agria potatoes, very thinly sliced using the flat side of the cheese grater
Method
- In a large bowl mix together the mustard, half the onion soup mix, half the rosemary and a good lug of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the chicken, toss to combine, cover and put aside.
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Pour the cream into a bowl with the remaining onion soup mix and rosemary, whisk until well combined.
- Layer half the potato slices in the bottom of a baking dish.
- Season well with salt and pepper and pour over half of the cream mix.
- Layer over the remaining potatoes, season with salt and pepper and pour over the remaining cream. Cover and fan bake for 20 minutes.
- Add the chicken and reduce heat to 160°C, then cook for a further 30 minutes until the potatoes are cooked through and the chicken is golden.
Top Tip
- Prepare your gratin and marinate your chicken ahead of time. If you don't have fresh rosemary leaves, dried will work too.
- Take your gratin to the next level by sprinkling grated tasty cheese through the layers of potato – yum!
This content has been created in partnership with New World