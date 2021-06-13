Mustard chicken and potato gratin

Photo / Supplied.

This addictive chicken and potato dish combines cream, Kiwi favourite onion

soup mix and rosemary for an aromatic and flavour-packed sauce that's bound

to be a hit. The ultimate comfort food it's perfect for the fussiest of little

eaters. Serve this effortless dish alongside a light and bright green salad!

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 mins

Cooking time: 60 mins

Skill level: Easy as

Ingredients

2 Tbsp Pams Wholegrain Mustard 1 Packet onion soup mix 2 Tbsp Fresh rosemary leaves 8 Chicken drumsticks 200 ml Pams Cream 4-5 Large Agria potatoes, very thinly sliced using the flat side of the cheese grater

Method

In a large bowl mix together the mustard, half the onion soup mix, half the rosemary and a good lug of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the chicken, toss to combine, cover and put aside. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Pour the cream into a bowl with the remaining onion soup mix and rosemary, whisk until well combined. Layer half the potato slices in the bottom of a baking dish. Season well with salt and pepper and pour over half of the cream mix. Layer over the remaining potatoes, season with salt and pepper and pour over the remaining cream. Cover and fan bake for 20 minutes. Add the chicken and reduce heat to 160°C, then cook for a further 30 minutes until the potatoes are cooked through and the chicken is golden.

Top Tip

Prepare your gratin and marinate your chicken ahead of time. If you don't have fresh rosemary leaves, dried will work too.

Take your gratin to the next level by sprinkling grated tasty cheese through the layers of potato – yum!

This content has been created in partnership with New World