Mushroom risotto and perfect steak

Place the porcini mushrooms in a small bowl and cover with boiling water. Soak for 15 or more minutes.

Put the stock into a saucepan and bring to a simmer.

Heat the oil in a heavy-based risotto or casserole dish, then add the onion and garlic and cook over a gentle heat until it's golden brown.

Drain the porcini, chop finely, then add to the onion with the portabellos and nutmeg.

Toss this over the heat until soft, then stir in the rice. Cook the rice for a minute or two before stirring in a ladleful of the heated stock.

Then add the rest of the stock and stir until it reaches a simmer.

Cover with a lid, then turn the heat down as low as possible and let the rice cook for 14 minutes, stirring occasionally.

The rice should be tender and have absorbed almost all the stock.

Meanwhile, heat the butter in a small frying pan, then add the spring onions and button mushrooms.

Sauté, stirring often, until the mushrooms turn golden.

To finish, stir the parsley into the risotto, taste for salt and ladle generous portions onto 4 heated plates.