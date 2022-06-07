Mushroom risotto and perfect steak

For this risotto recipe, I used my enamelled cast iron casserole dish and cooked the rice without the usual technique of adding hot stock at regular intervals and stirring constantly. Risotto can be tricky. Some cooks like their risotto cooked so each rice grain still has some bite, whereas I like the rice to have reached the soft, fluffy stage. It's also a matter of taste whether you serve risotto sloppy or cook the rice a little longer so it dries out more and produces a slightly stiffer result.
Mushroom risotto
|10 g
|Dried porcini mushrooms (Main)
|1 Ltr
|Chicken stock, or a well-flavoured vegetable stock
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Small onion, finely chopped
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|2
|Portobello mushrooms, cut into 1cm dice (Main)
|1 pinch
|Nutmeg
|350 g
|Rice, I used Ferron Carnaroli rice
|2 Tbsp
|Butter
|2
|Spring onions
|6
|Button mushrooms, white, finely sliced
|3 Tbsp
|Flat leaf (Italian) parsley, finely chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Parmesan cheese, freshly grated
Perfect steak with mushroom and horseradish cream
|4
|Sirloin steaks, thick
|1
|Sea salt and cracked black pepper
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|2 Tbsp
|Butter
|1
|Onion, very finely chopped
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|12
|Button mushrooms
|1 Tbsp
|Creamed horseradish
|4 Tbsp
|Cream
|2 Tbsp
|Chervil, chopped
Directions
Mushroom risotto
- Place the porcini mushrooms in a small bowl and cover with boiling water. Soak for 15 or more minutes.
- Put the stock into a saucepan and bring to a simmer.
- Heat the oil in a heavy-based risotto or casserole dish, then add the onion and garlic and cook over a gentle heat until it's golden brown.
- Drain the porcini, chop finely, then add to the onion with the portabellos and nutmeg.
- Toss this over the heat until soft, then stir in the rice. Cook the rice for a minute or two before stirring in a ladleful of the heated stock.
- Then add the rest of the stock and stir until it reaches a simmer.
- Cover with a lid, then turn the heat down as low as possible and let the rice cook for 14 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- The rice should be tender and have absorbed almost all the stock.
Meanwhile, heat the butter in a small frying pan, then add the spring onions and button mushrooms.
- Sauté, stirring often, until the mushrooms turn golden.
- To finish, stir the parsley into the risotto, taste for salt and ladle generous portions onto 4 heated plates.
- Garnish each serving with sautéed mushrooms and pass around the grated parmesan separately.
Perfect steak with mushroom and horseradish cream
- Heat the oven to 200C. To cook the steaks, take a heavy frying pan or a ribbed cast-iron plate and heat until smoky hot.
- Generously sprinkle the steaks with salt and pepper. Brush with the oil and place the steaks on the very hot pan.
- Allow the steaks to brown for 2 minutes to a dark golden brown before turning and browning the other side.
- Place in an oven, and roast for a further 5 or so minute, depending on the thickness of the steaks.
- Remove from the oven, and let the meat rest for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, heat a frying pan and add the butter.
- When it sizzles, add the onion and garlic, reduce the heat and allow the onion to brown well.
- Add the mushrooms and cook until golden. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then stir in the horseradish and cream over a low heat. Simmer together until thick.
- To serve, place the steaks on heated plates and spoon over the mushroom sauce. Top with chopped chervil.